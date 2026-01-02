Portable and his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, were caught in a heated late-night argument over marriage and relationship status

The viral audio showed emotions running high as both exchanged strong words with threats

Social media users reacted strongly to the trending clip, sparking debates about their drama

Portable once again found himself at the centre of public attention after a heated argument with Ashabi Simple surfaced online at the start of the year.

In a viral audio making the rounds on social media, the couple could be heard engaging in an intense late-night confrontation over marriage and Ashabi’s status in Portable’s life.

The argument reportedly happened in the dark, with both parties exchanging strong words as emotions ran high.

During the confrontation, Ashabi insisted she should be recognised as Portable’s wife and not merely referred to as a baby mama. She was heard saying:

“Oya Pami baby, I am also your wife, you have to stop calling me your baby mama.”

Portable, however, pushed back firmly, stating that he recognises only one woman as his wife.

“I have only one wife, the rest of you are ordinary baby mama,” the singer said during the exchange.

The argument quickly escalated, with Ashabi responding emotionally and declaring:

“Then you will have to kill me, baby,” a statement that shocked many listeners online.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable again stirred social media after he openly called out his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, for allegedly disrespecting his wife, Bewaji.

The drama unfolded shortly after Ashabi shared a cryptic post on social media, which many fans interpreted as a subtle dig at Bewaji.

The post quickly gained traction online with netizens accusing Ashabi of throwing shade.

Reacting to the situation, Portable wasted no time in addressing the perceived disrespect.

In a strongly worded voice message, the Zazu crooner lambasted Ashabi, warning her sternly to stay in her lane and respect his wife.

Translating his words, the singer said: “Don’t ever disrespect my wife, Bewaji. She is always minding her business. She was the only woman who stood by me when I had nothing. She is always satisfied with anything I give her, unlike you, who doesn’t appreciate me. Are you mad? Do you want Ogun to kill you?”

Expressing his loyalty to Bewaji, Portable emphasised that her support from day one earned her a special place in his life. He further reminded Ashabi that without Bewaji’s approval, their relationship would not have worked.

"I am a married man. If you want me to marry you too, you must fight for it. If my name is removed from your life, who will you be? You need to behave and appreciate Bewaji. If she didn’t approve you, you would not be with me today because her happiness is my happiness. You got pregnant and I accepted you. What else do you want? Stay in your lane.”

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Ashabi Simple responded to rumours of forcing a relationship with the controversial artist.

She addressed the claims with a clear message, asking if it was possible to keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept.

In her words:

“Any small thing, you dey force love ni yenyenyen 😉 can you keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept?”

Ashabi's post came as a result of online gossip suggesting that she’s trying to hold onto the Zazu crooner against his will.

However, she went on to appreciate God for blessing her with her significant other, writing:

“Thank GOD for the blessing of my man, I’m grateful ☺️.”

Portable, Ashabi Simple trend online

Social media users have since reacted strongly to the audio, with many expressing concern over the toxic exchange.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

morirelesley said:

"He has said it repeatedly since onset that he can’t marry you 😢😢😢😢 why not leave him and allow God provide your own husband 😢😢 rather than go through this ridicule and shame 😢😢 imagine him sla*ping you and embarrassing you 😢😢😢."

prince_nicolas008

"She still say oya pami baby 😂😂😂😂."

ifeoluwa_ana said:

"Keeping up with the Elizabeth Joyce family 😭."

morirelesley said:

"😢😢😢😢 please where is this babe’s mother for Christ sake 😢😢."

sarahonike9 said:

"I thought she said she is not moved anytime people compare her to the actual wife, so she was actually acting for the gram 😂😂."

officialyetty1 said:

"Abeg shey this ashabi no get family member ni?"

kadsbae said:

"Portable your juju strong I swears 😂😂😂😂ahhhh."

okm_herbal said:

"You can never tie a man with a child 😢 it’s too early in the year biko."

