A Nigerian father raised his mixed-race son alone after his Korean wife left for America with another man

The son grew from a child actor into a national athletics star, with his father documenting every step of the way

Some ladies asked if he would let them marry his son, but he responded firmly, sparking strong emotions online

A Nigerian father has melted hearts online after sharing a video documenting his son’s growth from childhood into adulthood. The Igbo man who hails from Imo State, identified as Ben Amadi (@ben98936), revealed that he raised his son alone after his Korean wife abandoned the family and eloped to the United States with another man.

According to him, the decision to document his son’s life became intentional when the boy began gaining public attention at a very young age.

From child actor to athletics star: Nnamdi Joel Jin grows up under his father’s care. Image Credits: @ben98936

Source: TikTok

“…from 5yrs he became a star already, so I have to keep records of him. is about 500k videos and pictures of him with me.”

His son, Nnamdi Joel Jin, is the former child actor who played the popular “goat boy” in the hit Korean drama Descendants of the Sun. Now 19, he has transitioned from acting to athletics and is emerging as one of South Korea’s brightest sprinting talents. At the 106th National Championships held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in October 2025, he won the men’s 200 metres final in 20.70 seconds.

Man replies lady who wants to marry son

The viral video also sparked curiosity from some Nigerian women online, with a few urging Amadi to consider marital arrangements involving his son.

Nnamdi Joel Jin and his dad, Ben Amadi, sharing a special moment. Image Credits: @/ben98936

Source: TikTok

@Pheletso asked

"can i please be married by your son sir please"

Watch the full video below:

However, the father declined to interfere in his son’s personal life.

“He's just 19. I don't know how that will be possible. That’s what we don’t interfere in his private life here. Any day he brought home a girl as his wife, I will automatically give my blessings,” he replied.

Oyinbo woman regrets leaving Nigerian husband

Amadi also shared screenshots of messages allegedly sent by his ex-wife, in which she expressed regret over abandoning the family.

“I was at the hospital had a huge operation. I don't contact to no one I don't talk to my family since 2 month ago Just let you know you and Joel l am struggle for survive be there for Joel. I couldn't pay for data and hospital don't have wifi.”

She added:

“I just move little bit now and people help me to get data and just pray for me to figure out and I wish Joel doing fine I am worry about him everyday talk to you later. And forgive me If you can what I've done to you and Joel I got a lot of punishment from God. I am so sorry If I can take it all back I can die for you and Joel.”

Despite this, Amadi said he had moved on with his life, revealing that he had remarried after the collapse of his first marriage.

“Yes, I’ve done that already. I remarried to a Philippine girl, she's with my daughter in Philippines. Joel now has a sister.” he said.

Nigerians react to man with oyinbo son

The story has drawn emotional reactions from social media users, many of whom praised Amadi’s commitment and sacrifice as a father.

@shiner wrote:

“Sir honestly u deserve the best thing in this life ur son should be so proud to have a dad like u.i feel like crying while watching but one thing told me that I shouldn’t,but to be laughing because the legacy is too sweet.God bless u sir.may u reap this wonderful fruit u sow in good health AMEN”

Another user added:

“Irresponsible fathers left the chat. My dad is amazing as this man ngl God bless you guys with good health”

@corneliuscynthia was overwhelme “I'm so emotional.... seeing the story how you care for him alone. You're truly a Father figure and a true son of the soil (Nigeria) May God continue to bless you and your son more and give him a higher victory Amen”

@IJELE ISUOFIA said:I know this man and his son back in the days I lived in the SK. He has been the one supporting his son. Hope they are ok”

Nigerian single father of 8 gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian single father with 8 kids celebrated on social media as he was set to get married for the first time. He shared how his kids reacted to his marriage in a viral video that sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

His family's video and pictures of his wife-to-be and kids caught people’s attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng