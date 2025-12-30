Peter Okoye expressed deep sorrow after a tragic car accident claimed the lives of two close friends of heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua

Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, Joshua’s strength coach and personal trainer, died in the December 29 accident, while the champion survived

Okoye recalled Joshua’s April 2025 visit to his Ikoyi mansion, sharing heartfelt memories as he mourned the loss

Nigerian musician Peter Okoye mourned the loss of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua's trainers, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who died in a car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025, while expressing gratitude that Joshua survived the accident.

The P-Square star shared an emotional post on X, addressing the boxer as "my brother" and describing how the tragedy had shattered him completely.

He wrote:

"This accident has shattered me completely. Latz & Sina, I can't believe you're gone. Why? To my brother @Anthonyjoshua my heart breaks for you."

He continued his tribute by honouring the memory of the deceased.

Despite the pain, Okoye said he remained thankful that Joshua survived the accident, describing his survival as a reason for gratitude amid the sorrow. He also offered prayers for strength and guidance, urging Joshua to carry on while honouring the memory of those lost.

Okoye concluded by assuring Joshua of his support and prayers during the painful period.

"Latz & Sina will forever live in our memories and in the love they left behind. Even in the middle of this storm, we are grateful to God for sparing your life. May He comfort you, guide you, and help you carry their legacy with pride and strength. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Stay strong brother," Peter Okoye added.

Sina Ghami served as Joshua's strength and conditioning coach for over 10 years. He co-founded Evolve Gym in London and specialised in sports rehabilitation, working with athletes across the NFL, NBA, and college football.

Latif "Latz" Ayodele was a dedicated fitness professional and personal trainer who maintained a close friendship with the boxing champion.

Both men, in their mid-30s, were essential members of Joshua's team, providing not just professional support but deep friendship.

Peter Okoye's friendship with Anthony Joshua

The bond between Peter Okoye and Anthony Joshua is rooted in their shared Nigerian heritage, which grew into a close friendship over time.

In April 2025, Joshua paid a surprise visit to Okoye's lavish Ikoyi mansion, where the musician hosted the boxer and his team for joyful gatherings.

Peter Okoye's post included a short video clip capturing these precious memories, showing moments spent together, including relaxed gatherings, gym sessions, group dinners, and outdoor conversations.

The clip ended with simple tributes bearing the names “Latif” and “Sina.”

The post quickly drew attention online, with many social media users reacting to the raw emotion expressed by the musician.

Check out Peter Okoye's post below:

Netizens mourn death of Anthony Joshua's friends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@DammySpeaks said:

"There are no words that can mend a loss like this. Grief comes in waves and right now it's overwhelming, but love never disappears with those we lose. Latz and Sina mattered, and the way they lived will always echo through the people they touched. Strength My condolences."

@ifydinerox commented:

"This is lifelong trauma, you don't let it go, you learn to live with it. Unfortunately Anthony Joshua will be affected by it."

@Clev_00 wrote:

"Can't even believe Seem like a dream Life is a fvck man I don't even want to see pictures of them I feel so bad Kiaaaaaa."

@Henrisoft_tech opined:

"It's very disheartening.. My sincere condolence to everyone that knew them in person. When we clamor for good governance some people will think it's a fork tale. No helicopter, no Ambulance, no emergency health team..just confused crowd."

@Kenzman reacted:

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy . May Latz and Sina rest in peace , and may God give strength, comfort, and courage to Anthony Joshua and all their loved ones during this unbearable time. You're all in my prayers."

@callme_Riken said:

"This pain will be too much for Anthony and the families of the deceased to bear. I pray God comfort them."

