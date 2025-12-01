The EFCC dismissed the allegation Peter Okoye made against his elder brother, Jude, last year

The singer had taken his brother to court over claims of fraud, stating that the talent manager withdrew $800,000 from their account

While addressing the court, the agency’s spokesman said the EFCC had no evidence to support the allegation

The fraud allegation singer Peter Okoye made against his brother, Jude Okoye, took another turn over last week as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated that it has no evidence against the talent manager.

The former manager of the defunct music group Psquare had been taken to court by his younger brother, who claimed that he diverted funds belonging to Psquare into accounts linked to him.

Peter Okoye's $800,000 suit against Jude meets setback. Photo credit@jusdeengeess/@mrp

Source: Instagram

The talent manager was detained in EFCC custody for over two months before he was granted bail while the court proceedings continued.

In a post made by Punch new paper, the court sat on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

During cross-examination, Mohammed Bashir, the EFCC representative, stated that the commission had no evidence to tender to support the claim that Jude Okoye defrauded Psquare of $800,000.

Bashir added that Peter Okoye should provide proof of his allegation, as the agency cannot present what it does not have.

How Jude was arraigned in court last year

Peter and Paul Okoye's relationship affected by$800,000 claim against brother Jude. Photo credit@psquare

Source: Instagram

The case began in 2024 after Jude and his company, Northside Music Limited, were accused of allegedly stealing and converting $1 million and £34,000 in royalties from digital music distribution and publishing belonging to the defunct Psquare group.

According to the EFCC, Jude and Northside Music Limited allegedly converted $767,544.15 paid by Lex Records Limited for digital distribution, intending to permanently deprive Peter of his share. Jude was granted bail of N50 million on March 6, 2025.

The case took a new turn when Paul sided with their elder brother, Jude, and unfollowed Peter on social media.

Peter, Paul's relationship affected because of with Jude

Paul openly supported Jude while distancing himself from his twin brother. Their music activities together stopped, and Paul shared cryptic posts online directed at Peter.

The twins have not been on speaking terms since then, as Peter testified against their elder brother in court during the hearings.

The rift also strained the relationship between their wives, as Peter’s wife, Lola, aligned herself with Paul’s former wife, Anita Okoye, with both women seen taking pictures and going on outings together.

Paul Okoye supports brother, Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court.

He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case. His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng