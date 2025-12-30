A young man got many people emotional on social media as he shared a video of Anthony Joshua's friends arriving in Nigeria

The two individuals were seen having a lively moment at the airport just days before they tragically died in a car accident

Many people reacted to the video and pointed out what they noticed after watching it, as it continued to trend online

A man has posted a video showing the moment Anthony Joshua’s strength coach, Sina Evolve, and his close friend Latif arrived in Nigeria from the airport days before they both died in a car accident.

The post showed Sina Evolve and Latif at the airport, laughing together as they walked toward the exit.

Man posts footage of Sina Evolve and Latif before Lagos-Ibadan crash. Middle photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Anna Frank, Twitter/@Ramy_Stats

Source: Twitter

Man posts video of Sina and Latif

The video resurfaced online hours after both were reported dead in a tragic car accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Speaking about the two individuals, @Ramy_Stats, the man who reshared the video, mentioned their names in the post, which showed them arriving in the country.

Man shares video of Anthony Joshua’s coach and friend before tragic death. Photo source: Twitter/@Ramy_Stats

Source: Twitter

His post read:

"Anthony Joshua’s strength & conditioning coach, Sina Evovle, and his close friend Latif (aka “Latz” / “Healthy_Mindset” on Instagram) have been reported dead following the car accident earlier today."

His post touched the emotions of many people who came across it, as several reacted in the comments section.

Reactions trail Anthony Joshua's friends' video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MoneyBGreen2 added:

"Laughing, having fun, enjoying life and then it's over just like that, just that quickly and they never saw it coming...death su.cks, man."

@SerenaDevora noted:

"This is so heartbreaking. God please bless their souls. Please be with Joshua and their families. I'm so sorry."

@lass4best said:

"This is a very very sad incident. Very painful May their soul rest in peace."

@segunalabs01 noted:

"This is so heartbreaking."

@Emperorpapillo added:

"Would hope this isn’t true and they are alive or miraculously recover from injuries sustained."

@Teddyboy2061434 shared:

"With Nigerians being such fantastic drivers and their emergency services being tip top. I just can’t understand how this could possibly happen."

@ItimuNjururi stressed:

"Nigerian Juju witchcraft and Devil worshipping is real. The target was to k#ll Anthony Joshua."

@sum109 expressed:

"Sad news for the loss of these two. Anthony and the families of the deceased must be devastated."

Watch the video below:

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng