Tributes have poured in for Sina Ghami, Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, who lost his life in a fatal road accident that occurred in Nigeria on Monday, December 29

World-renowned boxer Joshua is currently receiving treatment at a Lagos hospital following a fatal road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which claimed the lives of his two close friends

After Sina's death, many people visited his last Instagram post to pay tribute, with some in disbelief that he is no more

British boxer Anthony Joshua lost two of his team members, fitness coach Latif “Latz” Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami, in a fatal accident that happened along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29.

Legit.ng learnt that Joshua is receiving treatment at a Lagos hospital, and has been visited by the British Envoy and the governors of Lagos and Ogun state.

Sina Ghami was Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, who died in a fatal road accident.

Anthony Joshua: Last post of Sina Ghami

While people from around the world heaved a sigh of relief that Joshua survived the accident with minor injuries, people also paid tributes to his close friends and team members who died.

The death of Sina, a qualified sports and exercise rehabilitator who co-founded Evolve Gym in London, has left many in sorrow.

His last Instagram post has now been flooded with condolence messages from heartbroken netizens.

Sina's last Instagram post, which was a week ago, was a compilation of training session photos and moments with Joshua. It also featured a video of Joshua's recent victory in the ring.

"Levels still matter," Sina's caption read.

Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, died in a fatal road accident.

See the deceased's last Instagram post below:

Netizens mourn Sina Ghami's tragic death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Sina Ghami's death below:

stefflondon said:

"Rest up you Sina you sweet soul I am so sorry."

skinbyrkus said:

"Watch out for the "we just spoke yesterday/last week" and "I've been calling you", "we were just talking the other day" comments directly addressed TO this brother, by attention seeking clout chasers such as Sadia psychology and other very strange people, commenting at him as if he is able to read the comments. He has passed away, To Allah we belong and to Allah we will return, he is currently in the Barzakh, awaiting questioning by the 2 angels.

"He is not reading your comments telling him how you're "trying to call him" or any other attention seeking comments addressing him as if he is going to reply. Isnt it CRAZY how even in death, there are some people whose FIRST priority is to comment on social media accounts to let everybody know "I knew the deceased person"?"

i.agj said:

"I hope you wasn’t one of the 2 dead guys … praying for you and all those involved in the accident."

rhysssboyyyy25 said:

"Crazy he was doing this a week ago how things can change…"

its_shewababesx said:

"Inna lilahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun🥀 may Allah swt have mercy on his soul, forgive his shortcomings and make the trials of the grave easy for him. Ameen."

natasha_nubian said:

"Really hoped this wasn’t true. I’m broken 💔. Rest in perfect peace Sina, you will be greatly missed."

maurvibes said:

"😢😢😓😓💔💔💔 Sina I’m so heartbroken. An amazing person you are, memories of school and growing up included so many of you. We just spoke right before the fight and was supposed to meet up. I’m still reading your messages and your voice note from last week I had no idea they would mean this much to me today. I pray your flight is a good one because you’re one of the nicest people I know. RIP friend."

Last post of Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer

