Jake Paul publicly extended condolences to Anthony Joshua following a fatal car accident that killed two close friends and left the British boxer with injuries

The American boxer also honoured the deceased, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, who are both close friends and trainers of Joshua

Paul’s condolence messages drew strong emotional reactions from fans, many of whom praised the American boxer for choosing humanity despite their recent high-profile fight

American boxer Jake Paul has publicly extended condolences to rival Anthony Joshua after he was involved in a fatal car accident in Nigeria that killed two members of his team and left the British heavyweight with minor injuries on December 29, 2025.

Paul shared messages on X a few hours after reports confirmed the accident, setting aside their recent boxing feud to acknowledge the devastating loss.

Jake Paul sends heartfelt messages to Anthony Joshua after tragic accident. Photo credit: jakepaul/anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

The incident claimed the lives of Joshua's trainers and close associates Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, known as Latz, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

In his initial post, Paul acknowledged the tragedy’s broader impact beyond their competitive history. He wrote:

“Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

The American boxer followed up with a tribute to the deceased, saying his thoughts and prayers were with their families and with Anthony Joshua, who survived the accident

“RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Latif / Latz’ Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ.”

Paul’s messages came just 10 days after Joshua secured a sixth-round knockout victory over him in their Netflix-streamed fight on December 19, 2025.

The defeat marked Paul’s first professional loss in a major matchup, a bout that had been preceded by intense pre-fight banter between the two boxers.

Read Jake Paul's posts below:

Netizens react to Jake Paul's condolence messages

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of netizens below:

@SonOfTheSoil66 wrote:

"This is heartbreaking. Anthony Joshua just came off the biggest high of his career, only for life to hit him with this unimaginable tragedy. Two lives lost, families shattered... Praying for healing for AJ and deep comfort for those grieving. Life can change in seconds. #RIP"

@sum109 said:

"All rivalries has fallen apart, humanity and true compassion has stepped in."

@FolushoxFolarin commented:

"Thanks @jakepaul. It's very important to know when to forget the banter and theatrics in times like this. Well said and well done."

@SameerYogi14 reacted:

"Boxing injuries heal in a few days, but this is a wound that's much harder to recover from. When the people who stood as your shield every day are suddenly gone, breaking down feels inevitable. Prayers for AJ."

@PoojaAv721 opined:

"Absolutely. Nothing is bigger than life. Prayers for the souls lost, strength to AJ, and healing for everyone affected."

Jake Paul sends condolences to Anthony Joshua and the families of Latz and Sina. Photo credit: jakepaul/anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

British and Nigerian officials visit Anthony Joshua

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British and Nigerian officials paid hospital visits to Anthony Joshua following the fatal road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the British High Commission, Simon Field, visited Joshua at a Lagos hospital where the boxer received treatment.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state both visited the facility and remained there for several hours to ensure appropriate medical attention.

President Bola Tinubu was also briefed and later spoke with Joshua and his family, as authorities ordered a full investigation into the crash.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng