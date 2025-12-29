Breaking: Ogun Govt Reacts as Anthony Joshua Escapes Death, Speaks on How Accident Happened
- The Ogun State government has said its hearts go out to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in a tragic incident involving boxing star, Anthony Joshua
- Lamenting the “devastating loss,” the Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun government said it is in a mourning mood, praying for the repose of the souls of the departed and for the speedy recovery of the injured
- Legit.ng reports that 36-year-old Joshua sustained injuries when the Lexus SUV he was travelling in collided with a stationary truck
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro. Abeokuta, Ogun State - The Ogun State government has expressed "profound condolences" to the families, friends, and associates of the victims of a tragic road accident involving world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who narrowly escaped death.
According to a statement on Monday afternoon, December 29, by Kayode Akinmade, the special adviser, information and strategy, obtained by Legit.ng, the fatal accident occurred along the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, within the Makun axis of Ogun State, and sadly claimed the lives of two individuals.
Ogun govt sad over Anthony Joshua's accident
Athlete Joshua and three other individuals were reportedly travelling from Lagos to Sagamu at the time of the incident.
The statement said the sport utility vehicle conveying the occupants rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway.
The statement said:
“Preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot. Their remains have since been deposited at the Livewell Morgue in Sagamu. Anthony Joshua and the driver of the vehicle were promptly rescued by security personnel attached to his convoy and taken to a hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.
"The sport utility vehicle conveying the occupants was said to have rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway. While the severely damaged vehicle has been evacuated to the Sagamu Motor Traffic Division (MTD) office, efforts are ongoing to tow the truck involved to the same location to facilitate a comprehensive investigation.”
Anthony Joshua: Ogun govt cautions motorists
The Ogun State government described the incident as “deeply unfortunate and painful,” particularly with the loss of lives.
Legit.ng understands that the injured passengers are receiving medical care.
The Ogun government added:
“Motorists are therefore urged to exercise utmost caution and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, especially during the festive season when vehicular movement is typically heavy. Road safety officers and other security agencies are also enjoined to intensify surveillance and enforcement efforts across the State to ensure the safety of lives and property.”
