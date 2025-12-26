A Nigerian woman publicly accused Portable of paying her only ₦20,000 after promising ₦1 million online

She claimed the payment was meant for a music collaboration between her and the Zazoo singer

Nigerians reacted to the woman’s allegations on social media, with many mocking Portable for shortchanging her

Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is facing fresh accusations online after a woman claimed he paid her N20,000 for a music feature despite publicly promising N1 million.

The emotional woman shared her ordeal during an interview on a show aired in the Yoruba language, which surfaced online around December 26, 2025.

She explained that she approached the controversial street-hop sensation for a feature on her song, hoping to boost her music career by leveraging his popularity.

According to her account, Portable publicly promised her N1 million, which excited her enough to proceed with the project. However, after completing the collaboration, she received only N20,000 through her manager.

"Portable promised me 1 million Naira online but sent me 20k offline through my manager," she said, expressing deep betrayal and financial loss.

This incident is not Portable's first time with financial disputes. The singer, known for hits like "Zazoo Zeh" and his flamboyant persona, has faced similar accusations before.

In October 2025, he rejected a N1 million gift from influencer Blord, citing pride, yet he often boasts about his wealth on social media.

Earlier in December, he clashed with influencer Saida Boj over a N10 million collaboration fee she could not afford. The disagreement led to leaked chats and public dragging across social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to payment accusation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Honor_Abimbola said:

"Person wey no go school, he didnt count the zero very well. Just help him add two zeros to it."

@iamokamas1 commented:

"She even lucky to have gotten 20k, portable that is unstable in all his ways and also relies on giveaways to make up for his finances."

@d_osinaike wrote:

"Portable you no show love ooo. You don reap this woman. Na audio money you dey spend portable."

@myonlylover_ opined:

"You carry portable wey no get shame come radio station? He will collect his 20k back."

@Collinzosky reacted:

"She should be thankful that at least she got something. No one except the politicians are finding it easy now in this country."

@iamthepreence said:

"Portable is definitely coming back to say the song no block or make any return. Hes going to accuse her of denting his glory."

