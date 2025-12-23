Nigerian singer Portable announced a reward for anyone who arrests a lookalike caught performing his songs on stage without permission

The singer had earlier called out a lookalike in September 2025 for booking shows under his name

Portable explained that copying his fashion or hairstyle is fine, but using his copyrighted music crosses the line

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has offered a ₦500,000 reward to anyone who arrests his lookalike for performing his songs on stage without permission.

The Zazuu crooner made the announcement in a video he posted on his Instagram page on December 22, 2025.

Portable offers a cash reward for the arrest of his lookalike performing his songs. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the clip now circulating on social media, Portable appealed to the public, police, and soldiers to help him track down the impersonator.

He clarified that copying his hairstyle, dressing, or general appearance is acceptable, but performing his copyrighted music is fraud.

Portable explained that the songs being performed are officially released on streaming platforms, including Apple Music, and belong solely to him.

He emphasised that the lookalike is not promoting original work but exploiting his music for personal gain.

The singer made it clear that anyone caught performing his songs should be arrested and brought to him, promising to personally ensure the ₦500,000 reward is paid.

"Good morning everyone, police and soldier. If you see my lookalike performing my song on stage, arrest him and bring him to me," he said.

This is not the first time Portable has addressed impersonation.

Legit.ng recalls that Portable once lashed out in September 2025, when he reacted to videos of a lookalike performing his songs at events.

At the time, he claimed the impersonator was booking shows for as little as ₦250,000, far below his reported ₦10 million-plus fee per performance.

Back then, he urged fans to "beat him up," warning that such actions mislead audiences and erode his earnings.

The latest video shows that Portable is serious about protecting his brand and income from impersonators.

Watch the video below:

Portable says copying his hairstyle, dressing, or general appearance is acceptable. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Portable's bounty offer

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@baba_krypt said:

"Just 500k? $2m and I give you his exact location."

@ugosimbaaputago commented:

"We be police? go and write a report at the police station na police is your friend."

@Thesexyunc reacted:

"Some celebrities chase clouts to stay relevant, why didn't Ruger arrest his look alike that performed his songs?"

@wolexian wrote:

"For all I care, original Portable can arrest the fake Portable for performing his songs without permission."

@Richestmarvels opined:

"Portable wan pay 500k make dem arrest person wey sing HIM OWN SONG? Baba dey fear say the lookalike sing am better! Who dey own the jam now abeg?"

Source: Legit.ng