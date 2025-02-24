Nigerian performer, Zazu, better known as Portable, has upped his performance rate and his fans are not having it

The singer, who was recently released on bail, following his debacle with Ogun state government officials shared his new performance rate

With his new post shared via his official social media page, Portable has triggered tons of reactions from his online family

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, is out here renewing his services amongst other things. The singer, who recently told his fans that he no longer wants to look for trouble, has done the unexpected.

The musician has constantly made headlines for one reason or the other. However, lately, it has been about his issues with the Ogun state government and his alleged assault on some of their officials.

Thankfully, all that has been sorted. The recent information, supplied via his official social media handle, has it that the singer has made some crucial changes.

According to him, the charge for him to make an appearance at a show has now been upped to N20 million. Zazu's new update was received with mixed feelings as his online followers shared their takes.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Zeh Nation boss, better known as Portable, announced new music as he is set to release an EP.

The Nigerian street act, who was recently declared wanted and ultimately released from police custody, has shared the new title of his EP, 'Ogo Wanted'.

The singer made this new announcement via his official Instagram, page, which has now generated mixed reactions from his fans.

Fans react to Portable's new charges

Read some reactions compiled below:

@longman_api said:

"Na time wey u go enter TikTok be this 😂 to join your brothers 😂😂😂."

@iam_princerudy said:

"20 million it’s okay 😂 my greetings to all the VDM family 🙌🙌 please and love done play."

@michael.pavis said:

"20m with all the rubbish you dey sing 🎤."

@officialsmartdeey reacted:

"Kini Radarada bayi Okikiola 😂😂 na AI 🤖 u dey use now because them say name u no talk online or else u go go back to elewe eran police station 😂."

@emirazziofficial said:

"And you get mind post am 😂😂."

@lifenstyle7 said:

"If dem no call am from now till march ending him go reduce price trust me 😂."

@joshua_kuga52 said:

"Dey play waiting you day sing way go make me pay 20m just to perform 😂."

@inumidun_ said:

"For wisdom is truly profitable, don’t talk about your case yet you’re using AI to still talk about it 😂 your management cannot even control you."

Man shares what allegedly occurred at Zazu's Bar

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Portable was reportedly in trouble and likely aware of the gravity of the situation.

A popular influencer on Elon Musk’s X accused the musician of attacking government officials who were assigned to work at his location.

The influencer, in a lengthy tweet, narrated how the Tony Montana hitmaker allegedly assaulted the agents and is currently in hiding.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

