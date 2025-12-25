Amadou Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, received over N10 million in virtual coins from an anonymous donor during her Christmas Eve TikTok live session

Nigerian TikTok star Amadou Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, received a stunning surprise during her Christmas Eve TikTok live stream as an anonymous donor showered her with virtual coins worth over 10 million naira.

The generous gift sparked excitement as fans flooded the comments during her December 24, 2025, live session.

Jarvis received over N10 million in virtual coins from an anonymous donor during her Christmas Eve TikTok live session.

However, fans wasted no time connecting the dots, with many believing that the mysterious gifter was none other than her fellow creator and ex-lover, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller.

Despite their recent breakup, viewers quickly deduced that Peller was behind the lavish gesture, allegedly disguising himself as an anonymous admirer.

In the video circulating on social media, a fan displayed Peller's profile, which showed he was in a live session when Jarvis received the gift. Since Peller was not streaming on his own TikTok account, viewers deduced he was on Jarvis’s livestream and the anonymous gifter.

The suspicion gained traction as fans pointed out the timing and amount, which they felt was Peller's signature.

Fans suspected a generous anonymous gifter on Jadrolita's TikTok livestream to be her ex-lover, Peller.

Jarvis and Peller, both prominent live streamers known for their high-engagement TikTok sessions, began dating publicly in 2024. The pair rose together from grassroots content creation, building a loyal fanbase who closely followed their relationship.

By mid-December 2025, Jarvis confirmed their separation during a TikTok live session following Peller's alleged attempt to unalive himself through a deliberate car crash on the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos after their split.

The Christmas gift, however, has reignited conversations about their relationship status.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Jarvis' N10m gift

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Afia2121 said:

"that boy na classic mumu!"

@Dylomo commented:

"That boy never learn he lesson"

@ayrabiuofficial wrote:

"Those of you saying Peller should leave Jarvis alone, do you think Jarvis is willing to let go too? As Regina Daniels no won marry Ned again we no see her actions. Peller and Jarvis indulge each other."

@miracleofodeme2 reacted:

"The boy dey vex me since last night, is it a must to show your obsession publicly"

@Farboyweb3 opined:

"Bro is a generational simp and hasn't learnt his lesson"

@kinbetsofficial said:

"Naa wetin dey happen if u no get elder brother or sister or even uncle wey dey close make them carry am go corner wipe him head. All this thing a man will do and to leave go hard especially first love peller go need 2 years of enjoyment to forget her"

Jarvis speaks on painful breakup

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nigerian TikToker Jarvis shared an emotional video on Instagram discussing her painful breakup with Peller.

She likened her shattered life to a broken Christmas tree she was trying to assemble from scattered pieces.

Jarvis emphasised self-encouragement and resilience, acknowledging that pain, pressure, heartbreak, and challenges have shaped her growth.

