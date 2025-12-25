Envy Erica revealed the "Ye" crooner handpicked her for a private section during an exclusive event in California years ago

The model detailed the specific conditions Burna Boy allegedly gave her when she asked to leave the party with him

Erica confirmed she eventually agreed to the singer's request, leading to a night that she is only just revealing to the public now

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is trending after a US model made a startling claim about her past encounter with the Afrobeats star.

The model, identified as Envy Erica from Los Angeles, California, made the disclosure in a video interview that has continued to circulate widely on social media.

According to her, the incident happened a couple of years ago during an after-party linked to Burna Boy.

Envy Erica revealed the "Ye" crooner handpicked her for a private section years ago. Photos: Envy Erica, Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

While narrating her experience, Envy Erica claimed she was invited into a section where the “Ye” crooner was seated during the gathering.

She explained that she had asked if she could come along with a friend, a request that allegedly came with a condition.

In her account, the US model alleged that the singer made it clear that bringing a friend would mean the interaction would involve all three of them.

She claimed she agreed and that the situation unfolded that same night.

The model did not provide specific dates or locations but maintained that the experience happened years before the interview.

So far, Burna Boy has not reacted to the claim, nor has anyone from his team addressed the allegation.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail US Model's confession on Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@maxsonsings stated:

"After you don spill everything, you say u don't want to get into details...u dey whyne?"

@y.a_olasunkanmi wrote:

"Burna boy making his fans happy on and off the stage….Odogwu for a reason"

@kamal.dreamz commented:

"Gosh I despise kiss and tellers….why’d she gotta say it online with pride???"

@snoop_richie noted:

"burna go sabi knack oo 😂 she just dey smile 😂 epon ti ba weyrey"

@comradeezdee shared:

"Na from today I understand why them dey call am Odogwu"

@bestdoggies9 stated:

"This one no be Kiss and tell, na Knack and Announce"

@thedettyapp shared:

"Fellas.. This shows you that women have different rules for different men.. The woman you love will have a 3some with a stranger if she's attracted to him"

@rarely.s33n_xx commented:

"People underestimate burna with the kinda of fun he has ....he's single and f*cking happy"

Burna Boy is yet to react to Erica Envy's comments. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's new album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

While fans were still digesting the body of work, and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that had caused intense debate across music spaces.

Source: Legit.ng