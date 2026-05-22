Nigerian Governor Targets 100,000 Beneficiaries With Monthly Cash Intervention
- Governor Abiodun said his administration will empower 50,000 to 100,000 residents through a new cash intervention scheme
- Abiodun explained that the monthly cash support will be provided under the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme
- Governor urges clergy to motivate citizens for voter registration ahead of upcoming elections
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Abeokuota, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced plans to empower between 50,000 and 100,000 residents across the 20 local government areas in Ogun State through a new monthly cash intervention scheme.
Governor Abiodun said the intervention will be under the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme.
He explained that the programme will provide monthly cash support to residents across the state within the next year.
As reported by Channels Television, Abiodun stated this while speaking during the first session of the 15th Synod of the Remo Diocese in Ikenne.
The Synod, themed “The Empty Tomb: An Authentic Proof of the Living Saviour, Jesus Christ”, brought together clergy, church leaders, and government officials.
“Our administration remains committed to creating renewed opportunities for the economy, institutions, and the people of Ogun State. The Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme will target between 50,000 and 100,000 residents for monthly cash interventions.”
The Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme is expected to be rolled out across all 236 wards in Ogun State.
The governor further stated that the programme is part of efforts to cushion economic hardship and promote grassroots development.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor hailed the Church for its contributions to education, healthcare, youth development, and moral guidance.
Abiodun urged the clergy to encourage citizens to register and vote as elections approach.
Governor approves N10,000 transport allowance
Recall that Governor Abiodun introduced a weekly day off and N10,000 transport allowance for Ogun State civil servants.
The measure aims to alleviate rising fuel prices and improve living standards for workers.
Essential duty staff are exempt from the weekly day-off, but will receive the transport allowance.
Read more stories on monthly cash intervention:
- FG To Share N25,000 Monthly Each to Families, Lists Beneficiaries
- FG Expands N75,000 Cash Transfer to Reach Millions More Nigerians amid Rising Hardship
- How FG Selects Beneficiaries for N75,000 Cash Transfer and Payment Method
- FG Disburses N330bn: 7 Million Poor Households to Get Cash Transfers Before Year-End
- FG To Share N75,000 Monthly to 9 Million Nigerians, Tinubu Gives Approval
- FG Says Almost 2 Million Nigerians Get N5,000 Monthly as Poverty Alleviation
- FG Clears 2 Million Households for N75,000 Cash Transfer
FG disburses ₦688bn cash transfers to Nigerians
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that about 9.2 million Nigerian households have benefited from the HOPE-CT Programme, receiving ₦688 billion in cash transfers.
Women represented 58.7% of beneficiaries, underscoring their role in household resilience and economic stability.
HOPE-CT, supported by World Bank funding, aims to aid 15 million vulnerable Nigerians towards economic recovery.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.