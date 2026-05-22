Governor Abiodun said his administration will empower 50,000 to 100,000 residents through a new cash intervention scheme

Abiodun explained that the monthly cash support will be provided under the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme

Governor urges clergy to motivate citizens for voter registration ahead of upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuota, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced plans to empower between 50,000 and 100,000 residents across the 20 local government areas in Ogun State through a new monthly cash intervention scheme.

Governor Abiodun said the intervention will be under the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme.

He explained that the programme will provide monthly cash support to residents across the state within the next year.

As reported by Channels Television, Abiodun stated this while speaking during the first session of the 15th Synod of the Remo Diocese in Ikenne.

The Synod, themed “The Empty Tomb: An Authentic Proof of the Living Saviour, Jesus Christ”, brought together clergy, church leaders, and government officials.

“Our administration remains committed to creating renewed opportunities for the economy, institutions, and the people of Ogun State. The Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme will target between 50,000 and 100,000 residents for monthly cash interventions.”

The Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme is expected to be rolled out across all 236 wards in Ogun State.

The governor further stated that the programme is part of efforts to cushion economic hardship and promote grassroots development.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor hailed the Church for its contributions to education, healthcare, youth development, and moral guidance.

Abiodun urged the clergy to encourage citizens to register and vote as elections approach.

Governor approves N10,000 transport allowance

Recall that Governor Abiodun introduced a weekly day off and N10,000 transport allowance for Ogun State civil servants.

The measure aims to alleviate rising fuel prices and improve living standards for workers.

Essential duty staff are exempt from the weekly day-off, but will receive the transport allowance.

Read more stories on monthly cash intervention:

FG disburses ₦688bn cash transfers to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that about 9.2 million Nigerian households have benefited from the HOPE-CT Programme, receiving ₦688 billion in cash transfers.

Women represented 58.7% of beneficiaries, underscoring their role in household resilience and economic stability.

HOPE-CT, supported by World Bank funding, aims to aid 15 million vulnerable Nigerians towards economic recovery.

Source: Legit.ng