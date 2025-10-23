Nigerian street act Habeeb Hamzat, aka Portable, has declined Blord’s offer, and online users are loving it

It is unclear what the initial conversation was, but Blord reached out to Portable to send his number and offer him N1 million

Portable rejected the offer, asking him to use the money instead, dragging him over his iPhone drama with VDM

Nigerian online users have shared their thoughts concerning a chat exchange between Habeeb Hamzat, aka Portable, and Blord, the crypto boss.

It is no longer news that Blord has been receiving severe backlash online for extorting Nigerians with the modified iPhone XR to 17 scheme.

Portable drags Blord online, audio trends. Credit: @Portablebaeby, @blord_official

Source: Instagram

VDM dragged him continuously for the scam, and now Portable is doing the same. A chat exchange between Blord and Portable made its way online, where Blord had asked for the singer's number and offered him the sum of N1 million.

Portable rejected it, saying he was not hungry and emphasizing that a million naira was meagre to him. He further dragged him for using false cards to package his iPhones, further deceiving Nigerians.

He told him that if his business was legit, the billionaire should be able to source proper iPhone cards for the phones.

Their conversation has since trended online, with reactions from various quarters.



Listen to the conversation below:

Reactions as Portable drags Blord

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@dimejiroland said:

"Blord don buy market from two people wey get enough time🤣😂."

Portable Zazu turns self in at Lagos SCID

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable Zazu turned himself in to the Nigerian police hours after he was declared wanted by the Ogun state police command.

The Zeh Nation label boss was reported to have turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba.

The LSCID also shared an update on the message it forwarded to the Ogun state police command, stirring reactions from Nigerians.

