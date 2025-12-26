Pastor Chris Okafor described recent online attacks as "spiritual assaults" orchestrated by entities he calls "demons on assignment"

The cleric argued that the mission of his detractors is to "strike the shepherd" so that the congregation may scatter

The pastor warned his followers that attacking a "genuinely innocent" man of God is a direct hit on the members' own blessings

Senior Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries has addressed the growing controversy surrounding him.

He described recent attacks on churches and religious leaders as spiritual battles rather than ordinary criticism.

The pastor’s comments came days after social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, released audio recordings featuring a woman who claims to be Okafor’s daughter.

Pastor Chris Okafor describes recent online attacks as "spiritual assaults". Photos: Pastor Chris Okafor.

Source: Instagram

She made serious accusations against him.

While Okafor has previously denied paternity and questioned the credibility of the allegations, the resurfacing of the recordings has kept the issue alive across social media platforms.

Speaking during a church service, Okafor framed the backlash against him within a spiritual context, insisting that those who attack a “man of God” are acting beyond human influence.

In a message that has since circulated widely online, the cleric stated that attacks on pastors are deliberate spiritual missions aimed at weakening churches and their members.

“When you see a person attacking a man of God, that person is not just a human being, that person is a demon on assignment,” Okafor told his congregation.

He referenced the biblical phrase, arguing that such attacks are not limited to religious leaders alone but extend to the people they lead.

According to him, targeting a pastor ultimately affects the spiritual well-being of church members.

Pastor Okafor went further to explain what he believes are the consequences of such persecution, especially when the cleric involved is, in his words, “genuinely innocent.”

“Every time you see a man of God who is genuinely innocent, and they’re persecuting, it’s not just an attack on him, it’s an attack on you,” he said.

He claimed that attacks on prophets affect congregants in two major ways: by tampering with their blessings and by blocking spiritual guidance meant to help them navigate life’s challenges.

“It is your blessing that is being attacked. It is your help they are attacking,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Pastor Okafor's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@Dutchman_Miller shared:

"Thank goodness I don leave fools and their manipulative and idiotic cassock wearing con artists."

@TheAmenReigns commented:

"Brainwashing. Not every preacher is a Man of God. Preachers should stop hiding behind “God” to commit atrocities"

@Ezugwu_ugwu noted:

"Mr pastor, na God go punish you for this kind message. After God don Punish you, hands go still meet you oo. If u like, go and do evil and then return to talk about ship and shepherd. Not the sheep and the shepherd dey mad"

Pastor Okafor warns his followers that attacking a "genuinely innocent" man of God is a direct hit. Photo: Pastor Chris Okafor.

Source: Instagram

VDM reacts to Pastor Okafor's lawsuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM responded boldly to reports that popular cleric Pastor Chris Okafor plans to take him to court over alleged defamatory publications.

The development follows a formal letter reportedly sent to VeryDarkMan by the legal representatives of Pastor Okafor, demanding a public apology.

He also insisted that DNA tests be conducted on women claiming to be the pastor’s daughters.

Source: Legit.ng