VeryDarkMan dismissed the cleric’s legal threats, declaring his readiness for court,and mocking the demand for a public apology

VDM insisted that one of the alleged daughters, "Miss Chi," bears such a striking resemblance to the pastor

The influencer challenged Pastor Okafor to reveal if and where they have met privately before the current scandal blew up

Controversial social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has responded boldly to reports that popular cleric Pastor Chris Okafor plans to take him to court over alleged defamatory publications.

The development follows a formal letter reportedly sent to VeryDarkMan by the legal representatives of Pastor Okafor, demanding a public apology.

He also insisted that DNA tests be conducted on women claiming to be the pastor’s daughters.

VDM dismisses the cleric’s legal threats, declaring his readiness for court. Photos: VDM, Pastor Chris Okafor.

Source: Instagram

In a video currently circulating online, the outspoken activist dismissed the cleric’s claims that his posts were false, declaring that he was fully prepared for any legal confrontation that might follow.

VeryDarkMan suggested that the threatened lawsuit would only deepen public interest in the matter.

“It’s obvious that Pastor Okafor don’t want a good Christmas,” he said mockingly. “You call what I post false? Really? I’m coming, hold on.”

The influencer openly welcomed the idea of a court case, insisting that he had nothing to hide and was ready to present evidence if required.

“Who cares? Let’s go to court. We will post it,” he added, daring the cleric and his lawyers to proceed.

A major point of contention in the unfolding drama is the demand for DNA tests on women who have publicly claimed to be Pastor Okafor’s biological children.

VeryDarkMan insisted that the women were prepared for any form of testing, noting that the truth would eventually come out.

“When he comes and wants to do DNA test for his daughters, they’re ready,” he stated confidently.

However, he made a striking claim about one of the women popularly referred to as “Miss Chi,” suggesting that a DNA test might not even be necessary in her case.

“That one, they don’t need DNA test. That one is a walking DNA,” he said, laughing.

VDM calls for DNA test

VeryDarkMan challenged Pastor Okafor to publicly acknowledge if he had ever met him before and explain the circumstances of such a meeting.

“Before I post anything further, ask him whether he has ever met VeryDarkMan and ask him where he met VeryDarkMan,” he said, hinting at information he may still be holding back.

He warned that any further legal action would likely be met with more disclosures, suggesting the controversy is far from over.

Watch the video here:

VDM insists that one of the alleged daughters, "Miss Chi," bears such a striking resemblance to Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala speaks on lawsuit against VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala has stepped into the growing Pastor Chris Okafor and social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

She issued a blunt ultimatum, which has intensified public interest in the saga

Ogala, in a video posted on her Instagram handle, demanded that Pastor Okafor withdraw his defamation lawsuit against VeryDarkMan within 24 hours and issue an apology, or risk further exposure.

Source: Legit.ng