Doris Ogala gave Pastor Chris Okafor a strict 24-hour deadline to withdraw his lawsuit and apologise to VeryDarkMan

The cleric’s lawyers officially moved against VDM following his viral interviews with the lady claiming to be the pastor's daughter

Ogala’s intervention reframed the lawsuit as a "misstep," suggesting she may hold information that could further complicate the cleric’s position

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has stepped into the growing controversy involving Senior Pastor Chris Okafor and social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan. She issued a blunt ultimatum, which has intensified public interest in the saga

Ogala, in a video posted on her Instagram handle, demanded that Pastor Okafor withdraw his defamation lawsuit against VeryDarkMan within 24 hours and issue an apology, or risk further exposure.

Her intervention comes shortly after Pastor Okafor’s legal team confirmed plans to proceed with a lawsuit against VeryDarkMan over allegations made on social media by a woman identified as Miss Chi, who claimed to be the cleric’s biological daughter. Okafor has denied the claim, insisting DNA evidence disproves the allegation.

While the dispute initially appeared to be a straightforward legal matter, Ogala’s involvement has shifted the narrative dramatically.

The actress declared:

“Is it true that Pastor Chris Okafor’s lawyer has filed a lawsuit against VeryDarkMan? If it is, I’m giving Pastor Chris Okafor not more than 24 hours to apologise."

Her message reframed the lawsuit as an act of intimidation rather than a defence of reputation, placing the cleric under renewed public scrutiny.

The actress had earlier alleged that she was romantically involved with Okafor for several years, claiming he promised to marry her and allegedly encouraged her to leave her former marriage.

Pastor Okafor’s legal representatives have maintained that the cleric is the victim of sustained defamation, cyber harassment, and false narratives propagated under the guise of activism.

They insist that the allegations linking him to Miss Chi are untrue and that the legal action against VeryDarkMan is necessary to protect his personal and ministerial reputation.

