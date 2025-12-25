A young man has shared his take about the lawyer that was hired by a popular pastor amid the Doris Ogala saga

He made a statement about the lawyer which many people might not know and warned VeryDarkMan to do one thing

The young man made the statements after seeing the series of allegations made against VeryDarkMan by the top lawyer

A young man has shared his thoughts after identifying the lawyer hired by a pastor, Chris Okafor in a suit he filed against online personality, VeryDarkMan.

The lawyer spoke in a video as he listed the alleged things which VeryDarkMan has done many of which includes cyber stalking, malicious impersonation and more.

Young man warns about lawyer’s strong record. Photo Credit: Left photo for illustration purpose only. Famous People Magazine, Instagram/VeryDarkMan, Getty Images/m-imagephotography

Source: Getty Images

Young man reacts to pastor’s lawyer video

As the video of the lawyer made it's way online, a young man mentioned 1 thing g many people don't know about the lawyer and adviced VeryDarkMan to do something important to protect himself.

The individual, @scour_01 reacted to a viral video of the lawyer.

VeryDarkMan urged to seek asylum immediately. Photo Source: Instagram/VeryDarkMan, Facebook/Maxwell Opara

Source: Facebook

After listening to the things the said lady, Barrister Maxwell Opara said about VeryDarkMan, he adviced the online personality to flee for safety and mentioned 1 thing about the lawyer.

He said:

"This same Lawyer? He never lost any case! Just like his last (Nnamdi Kanu). VDM should seek asylum somewhere immediately!"

Man speaks about Pastor Chris' lawyer

@Onsogbu noted:

"Wait a minute, Na Maxwell Opara wey Nnamdi Kanu ordered to "shut up and don't talk when he is talking" is Chris Okafor lawyer?"

@BlessedGirl001 shared:

"E be like say Past Chris don't know who he's up against. He thinks suing VDM would earn him any respect? We'll see how this plays out like other cases."

@hollyboysol added:

"Another episode of online drama meets real-life consequences. Internet wahala doesn’t always stay online. This one looks serious, hope everyone handles it the right way."

@seanelhadji stressed:

"Whoever advised these people should be castrated ! This is the field VDM loves to play, this is his comfort zone. When he said he is always the victim, you thought he was joking? Whether he comes for you or you come for him. The elders say, “never wrestle a pig, you both get dirty and the pig likes it”."

@Banky__moon noted:

"Is that not that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu lawyer wey en English be like something wey them mix with fufu."

@Ezugwu_ugwu said:

"Even as I didn’t study Law, I’m sure I can win this guy in law court. He is more interested in social media reactions than practicing the actual law of defense in courts."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man openly reacted after an old video of Pastor Chris Okafor resurfaced online.

Lady speaks about Chris Okafor’s church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has come forward to share her experience at Pastor Chris Okafor’s church amid the ongoing controversy involving the cleric and actress Doris Ogala.

The woman said she visited the church in 2016 while praying for the fruit of the womb and witnessed practices that shocked her.

Source: Legit.ng