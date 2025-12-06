Nigerian music star 2Baba became a topic of social media ridicule after an upcoming singer, Damian Wan, weighed in on his marriage crisis

Recall that the musician and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, have been in the news following controversial clips about them

Following that, Damian Wan placed an unusual bounty on any pastor who could set the legendary artist free

A social media post stirred conversation online after a man publicly offered a financial reward to any pastor who could “set 2Baba free.

Damian Wan (Afro Casano), a Nigerian Afro-pop artist, has publicly promised ₦1 million to any pastor who will set 2Baba free during his marital issue.

Man promises handsome payout to pastor who unlocks 2Baba’s freedom. Credit: @official2baba, @iam_damianwan/X

Damian Wan made the statement in a popular post on his X account (formerly known as Twitter), to which fans and followers responded with laughter.

“I, Damian Wan, am ready to give any pastor the sum of one million naira to help us set the great legend 2Baba free. If you can do it, please send me a DM.”

Damian Wan's audacious offer came amid viral friction between 2Baba and Natasha during their holiday in the United Kingdom, alarming many Nigerians.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba left many puzzled after he shared a new video attempting to clarify his situation following a public appeal for help that sparked concern on social media.

The confusion began on Wednesday, December 3, when 2Baba briefly posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story that read: “Help me.”

The post, which was deleted minutes later, immediately triggered speculation about the singer’s well-being, especially after reports circulated about an altercation between him and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, during Daddy Freeze’s live video.

Unconfirmed reports of his arrest in the UK also fueled uproar online.

In a new video that has since gone viral, 2Baba attempted to calm the situation, but ended up raising even more questions.

“This is getting out of hand, and it's a dangerous situation right now,” he said at the start of the clip. “I am perfectly okay… And this is putting Natasha at risk. It’s not fair on anybody to do this kind of thing.” The singer repeatedly pleaded with fans, friends, and family to “calm down” and “cease fire,” insisting that he was fine and that the matter was being exaggerated.

“People get issues for house, but this is getting out of hand,” he added. “Please, I beg you… I am perfectly fine. I did not post that post. Please, please, I’m okay.”

While 2Baba stressed that he was safe and urged the public to stop spreading alarming narratives, many fans said the video did not fully address the concerns raised by his earlier cry for help.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the singer’s younger brother, Hyacinth Idibia, publicly expressed deep concern for him.

Hyacinth took to his Instagram Stories to share an emotional message, hinting at the strain his brother might be going through.

"Painful reality, allow us to save you, Oyinem. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows," he wrote.

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

