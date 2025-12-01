Tosin Silverdam has shared an alleged video showing the moment 2Baba was arrested in the UK after his alleged altercation with Natasha Osawaru

Recall that in October 2025, 2Baba had denied the claims that he was arrested by the police

The social media commentator has now provided his visual evidence, which has sparked conversation about the singer's marriage

Music star Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his marriage with Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has become a subject of public debate once again after social media commentator and blogger Tosin Silverdam finally shared proof of his allegation about the singer's arrest.

Recall that in October 2025, Tosin had alleged that 2Baba had an altercation with his wife in the United Kingdom, shortly after arriving for his tour.

Tosin Silverdam releases clip showing the moment UK police arrested 2Baba. Credit: tosinsilverdam/official2baba

Source: Instagram

He claimed the incident escalated to the point where police were called, and the African Queen crooner was reportedly taken away.

Reacting, 2Baba claimed that he failed to show up for his scheduled performance because he had a medical emergency.

In a video, the singer could be seen with Natasha and another individual in what appeared to be a studio, as they laughed off the allegations.

However, in another video, Tosin maintained that his sources were accurate, even as he shared alleged chats between the organisers of the show and others.

Tosin Silverdam shares visual evidence

On Monday, December 1, the online commentator via his Instagram page shared a clip capturing the moment 2Baba was arrested.

Silverdam also shared a clip from the singer's alleged altercation with his wife as he claimed the incident, which occurred at Gatwick airport, was because Natasha was jealous of 2Baba getting all the attention.

Tosin Silverdam finally releases his visual evidence about 2Baba's alleged arrest. Credit: tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

Captioning the video, Tosin Silverdam wrote:

"Video of Tuface Idibia Being Arrested by the Police in the UK After an Alleged Altercation with His Wife Natasha… and Video of Heated Argument at the Airport… The Video Is Finally Out."

The video showing the moment 2Baba was arrested in the UK after an alleged altercation with Natasha Osawaru as shared by Tosin Silverdam is below:

Reactions Trail Video of 2Baba's Arrest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

chinoye_24 said:

"Serves him right. He never start to Dey see shege yet."

naaj.okoro_ reacted:

"Omo our legend dem handcuff like that? Peace in the mud."

glorezandra said:

"My queen is sipping her cup of coffee watching the chaos and she’s like tang, you won a lottery Tash."

megpurity said:

"He use his hand marry weapon fashioned against him. Oloshi."

maryanthony5138

"Shebi Annie wasn't giving him peace."

quinn_kunbee said:

"You leave African queen go marry African warrior you never see anything you gonna learn."

berrys_hairempire1 said:

"They will still come out to debunk it,well it serves them right,peace of mind in the mud."

2Baba, Natasha attend Yvonne Jegede's party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru were spotted at actress Yvonne Jegede's party in Lagos.

The Nollywood star had thrown the party to mark her 20-year milestone in the movie industry.

Reacting to the singer and his wife's presence, some netizens shared their observations as they asked questions.

Source: Legit.ng