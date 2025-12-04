Annie Macaulay quietly reverted her Instagram name to “Annie Idibia,” leaving fans confused

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay has quietly switched her Instagram display name back to Annie Idibia.

Screenshots circulated within minutes as many tried to decode the meaning behind the move, especially considering the tense situation surrounding her ex-husband, music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, and his current wife, Natasha.

And with everything happening around the Idibia household, the timing couldn’t be more delicate.

Annie Macaulay reverts her Instagram name to “Annie Idibia,” leaving fans confused. Photos: @annieidibia/@2babaidibia/IG.

Earlier in the week, a video showing 2Baba being led away with his hands cuffed behind him circulated widely online. In the clip, he appeared calm but confused as voices in the background asked questions that weren’t fully audible.

The short footage caused concern, with many wondering what exactly happened and why the veteran singer appeared restrained.

Just as the online dust was settling, another dramatic moment unfolded—this time during a live Instagram session hosted by media personality Daddy Freeze.

Viewers immediately noticed loud shouting coming from the background where 2Baba and Natasha were located. Before the livestream abruptly ended, 2Baba was heard asking:

“What is your problem?”

Within seconds, Natasha grabbed the phone, and the screen went dark.

The brief exchange left fans unsettled as they tried to make sense of what was happening behind the scenes.

See the screenshot of Annie's name change here:

Fans debate reason for Annie's name change

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@kynkies__place shared:

"May be she’s trying to apply for a visa and they need to be sure the name on her passport is the same name she bears on social media. Don’t forget they now check applicants on social media ."

@matt.olu stated:

"If she gonna benefit more with the idibia name let her use it … there are a lot of ex wives that keep their spouses name after divorce if it’s more beneficial to them or their brand"

@sheila_khayy wrote:

"She doesn’t need to love him to keep his surname. Changing her name after a divorce is hard especially in Nigeria and maybe because most of her documents has “idibia “ in it."

@nailedbybeee.studio commented:

"Did you think it’s easy that is her first love and the father of her kids and we never heard she did any cheat b4 since she has been with him."

Annie Macaulay's decision came amid a chaotic week involving 2Baba’s viral handcuff video and a heated outburst. Photos: @annieidibia/IG.

