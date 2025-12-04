Nigerian music icon 2Baba made the front page of blogs amid his marital crisis with Edo state lawmaker Natasha Osawaru

A WhatsApp conversation between the legendary artist and his colleague Wizkid’s associate Godson Uyi surfaced online

In the chat, Godson tried to show support to 2Baba, but his response caught the attention of netizens as they shared their fears

A leaked WhatsApp exchange allegedly between music legend 2Baba and Godson Uyi, an associate of Wizkid, has stirred concern across social media, with many fans expressing worry over the tone of the conversation.

Recall that the African Queen hitmaker has been in the headlines over marital crisis with his new wife, Edo state lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

In the screenshot circulating online, Godson sent a message urging 2Baba to stay focused and avoid online drama. The message read:

“All of this video is not right, Baba. Fix up. Think about your amazing kids. This internet Nollywood drama or cruise is enough. There is a parable in Benin that says shame nor Dey catch thief like the family. This humiliation is too much. STOP it and wake the fucck up.”

According to the leaked chat, 2Baba responded by thanking Godson for his concern and wrote:

“Thanks for all the love, Uyi. We will all be alright last last. I’m super proud of you as you move, bro. I appreciate your love and concern always. I just wan kuku mad, so please, sorry for disappointing you and all the stress. No worries yourself abeg, you’ve tried.”

Godson then replied briefly: “Boss, please, for the kids’ sake.”

Alongside sharing the alleged screenshot, Godson expressed his worry about the singer’s current state, writing:

“This is not the same man who introduced me to the Biggest Bird. Please, let's save our legend.”

The leak has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans hoping 2Baba is in good spirits.

See the chat below:

Reactions to 2Baba’s alleged WhatsApp message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iampeppi_ said:

"Why him come post their private chat na 😩."

cool_lanre said:

"I hear all of these. But why are we reading a chat that's supposed to be private? Everybody sha wan use Tuface matter trend."

fiisiiayomi said:

"Why on earth are they treating this man like he’s a child? If truly he had a bad marriage with Annie, should marriage have been the first thing he jumps in with another woman? If truly the Natasha is all they’re painting her to be , does it mean he didn’t know her enough before marrying her? Who does that? He keeps making bad decisions and they’re pampering him like he’s some little child who encounters bad “women/adults” These are his mistakes, let him own it!"

rnzlbrd said:

"Why ur friend go post una chat ?? Everybody just won trend !!"

unusual_jisorlar said:

"This is not ordinary oo… somebody pls help!!!!"

trishofficial_222 said:

"You post your friend chat? Everybody don kuku mahd."

therealenigma8 said:

"What’s the story exactly?? Is he being held hostage by the wife ? If he’s had enough, can’t he pack up and leave and return to his own home ? It’s now getting confusing o, what’s all the begging for ? He doesn’t know what to do or what . The matter don Dey tie wrapper . Na wa oh."

deckcherish said:

"Na Natasha reply o 😂."

thebadadviser said:

"Why share a convo with someone 😢 EVERYBODY JUST WAN TREND. ..".

jennygagathe1st said:

"Okoto has really gbad!😂."

nazor.ezeh said:

"You advised your 'friend' privately and then posted the chat publicly so that people will praise you as a good person okwaya? You people should continue. My own in all of this is that as people are being entertained with all this drama, make sure you are learning too. Learn from other people's experiences so that you too will not become a source of entertainment. Thanks and God bless!🙏"

naa.sipping.mocha said:

"His brothers and friends have to go and bundle him by force because which one is this self-destruction mission?? Those the Gods want to destroy, they first make mad 😢."

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

