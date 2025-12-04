Nigerian musician Davido found himself in the middle of Annie Idibia’s saga with her husband, music legend 2Baba

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie made a post that caught the attention of many social media users, which many perceived as a jab at 2Baba

The 5IVE hitmaker caught the attention of many following his unexpected reaction to the actress’ viral post

Nigerian music star Davido has stirred reactions online after responding to a new post shared by actress Annie Idibia, which many fans believe was a subtle shade aimed at her ex-husband, legendary singer 2Baba.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia was a topic of discussion online after sharing a series of promotional visuals for an upcoming South African event in which she and other celebs were to participate as special guests.

Annie Idibia’s subtle shade at 2Baba draws surprising reaction from Davido. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The actress uploaded the carousel photographs on Instagram, but her soundtrack choice piqued followers' interest. Annie incorporated "Enter the Place," one of 2Baba's classic hit songs, in what many saw as subtle shade.

This comes amid 2Baba's ongoing marital crisis with his wife, Natasha, which has dominated online debates since the couple became embroiled in public friction and social media drama. Annie’s use of his music fueled an already heated controversy.

Adding to the heat, superstar Davido liked the post, a small move that was observed and intensified the buzz.

See the post below:

See Davido's reaction below:

Annie Idibia’s post raises eyebrows as Davido reacts instantly. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed that her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, had been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Although she did not mention any names, the timing of her posts drew attention as social media buzzed over footage circulating online that appeared to show 2Baba being approached by police officers in London.

In the video, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam on TikTok, the singer was seen speaking with officers outside what looks like a retail store before being escorted away with his hands cuffed behind him.

The clip, which has generated widespread reactions, surfaced just hours after another recording went viral.

In the earlier video, a woman believed to be 2Baba’s wife, Osawaru Natasha, was seen raising her voice at him inside a London shop, accusing him of shouting at her multiple times.

Details about the event remain unclear, and UK police have yet to release an official statement confirming the arrest.

In October, news surfaced that 2Baba had been arrested in London after an altercation with Natasha.

The musician rejected the charges, claiming that his absence from a scheduled UK tour stop on October 2, 2025, was due to a sudden health emergency rather than a domestic quarrel.

Annie Idibia vacations with daughters

In a previois report, Annie Idibia was spotted enjoying a peaceful family getaway with her two daughters and her mother

The beautiful moment of calm comes amid ongoing controversy in her ex-husband, 2Baba’s new marriage.

Annie shared a series of warm photos of their travel on social media, showing herself surrounded by family.

Source: Legit.ng