2Baba has broken his silence days after he and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, had an altercation on Daddy Freeze's live video

In a recent cryptic post via his official Instagram Story, which has now been deleted, the singer dropped a message calling for help

His social media post quickly generated buzz, sparking reactions from Nigerians, with many taunting him

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has cried out for help in a recent post, days after he and his new wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, had an altercation on Daddy Freeze's live video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba and his wife unexpectedly joined the broadcast and got into a heated exchange.

The livestream became chaotic, with viewers hearing what sounded like a slap in the background.

The clip went viral, with many speculating about what happened off-camera as the argument intensified.

2Baba breaks his silence

On Wednesday, December 3, 2Baba returned online with a cryptic post, calling for help.

“Help me," the singer wrote via his official Instagram Story. Minutes later, the post was taken down.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the singer’s younger brother, Hyacinth Idibia, publicly expressed deep concern for him.

Hyacinth took to his Instagram Stories to share an emotional message, hinting at the strain his brother might be going through.

"Painful reality, allow us to save you, Oyinem. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows," he wrote.

Screenshot of 2Baba's post is below:

Reactions trail 2Baba's post calling for help

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the singer's call for help. Read the comments below:

preety_lizzy said:

"help you ke ? this union is forever."

itz_cheedemah wrote:

"How can I laugh in a way that’ll please God."

alyusrohmodestwears commented:

"Ha, meself need help 2baba, how I wan take help you bayi."

boots.and.more wrote:

“She dey carry you dey go where you no know” see the beauties on our st0ry tho it’s a good day to buy boots."

nailsby_beautyrush said:

"Nothing beats self discipline in this life if you don’t have it you will definitely find urself in this kind of situation one day."

fishbone_101 said:

"Hmmmmmm what can make a man forget about his wealth , status, popularity and ask for help is no joke may God help us all Ameen."

unclenasco said:

"Omo water don pass garri. Them don use Benin juju take tie our legend."

simple_vl commented:

"Justice for 2baba mama leave our legend we no do again. am sorry about the laughing emoji I just couldn’t hold it in."

lightbeatz.classic said:

"King Solomon married more than 1 thousand women and didn't ask for help. I think Polygamy is the way."

2Baba, Natasha attend Yvonne Jegede's party

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru were among the popular faces who attended actress Yvonne Jegede's party in Lagos.

The Nollywood star had thrown the party to celebrate her 20-year milestone in the movie industry in Lagos.

Reacting to 2Baba and Natasha's presence, some netizens shared their observations as they asked questions.

