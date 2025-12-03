Nigerian music icon 2Baba’s younger brother, Hyacinth has weighed in on the ongoing saga in his marriage with Natasha Osawaru

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing buzz surrounding Nigerian music icon 2Baba (2Face Idibia) and his marital issues, as the singer’s younger brother, Hyacinth Idibia, has publicly expressed deep concern for him.

Hyacinth took to his Instagram Stories to share an emotional message, hinting at the strain his brother may be going through.

In his post, he praised 2Baba’s brilliance but suggested that the singer’s life experiences now resemble the emotional themes expressed in his past lyrics.

His message read: "You've always been ahead. Always have been brilliant. Lyrics meant to inspire, but somehow, they're unfolding in real time... Painful reality, allow us save you, Oyinem. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows❤❤."

Legit.ng previously reported that social media buzzed over footage circulating online that appeared to show 2baba being approached by police officers in London.

In the video, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam on TikTok, the singer is seen speaking with officers outside what looks like a retail store before being escorted away with his hands cuffed behind him.

The clip, which has generated widespread reactions, surfaced just hours after another recording went viral.

In the earlier video, a woman believed to be 2Baba’s wife, Osawaru Natasha, was seen raising her voice at him inside a London shop, accusing him of shouting at her multiple times.

Reactions to 2Baba’s brother's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

adafresh_adadioranma said:

"Badly raised children, your entire family including your mother , needs Jesus.."

luvley_ceecee said:

"How is he always the victim?"

moudlyn7 said:

"You need to save him... He doesn't know himself again.. you need to do it by force."

v_pretzy said:

"2Baba is a prophet ooo. Everything he sang is coming to pass. In his own life ooo."

chinapreordercircle said:

"Still taking permission to save him 😞 you all should come together and bundle him away from her. She’s not bigger than your family put together."

cutenelly_1 said:

"Leave him alone he’s with his peace of mind 😂😂😂."

cynthianwagod said:

"So both Annie and Natasha are the problem, he is innocent?ok now."

nkem.frances said:

"Nnaa eehh. Someone that betrayed his guys,broke alot of hearts and betrayed his wife is who y'all won't allow to enjoy his PEACE in peace? Nawa for all of you oo."

isikote_evu

"Na 2face sing this abi na AI."

_honeyricci_ said:

"Grown man suffering and needs saving😂 odiegwu."

blessing1_29 said:

"Nor be all this him brother talk say Anne Dey on drugs, nonsense 🙄."

jelibon_fave said:

"Still playing victim. Actually your brother is his own problem accept it."

joyce_ogechii said:

"I come dey pity 2baba, God abeg."

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia had sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

