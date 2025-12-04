Mr P recounted his childhood ordeal, including living with eight family members in a single room divided by a curtain

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, widely known as Mr P of Psquare, has opened up about the one fear that still follows him despite his fame and success.

The singer shared the revelation during a recent appearance on the Nancy Isime Show, where he discussed the difficult experiences that shaped his outlook on life.

Speaking, Mr P, whose wife's birthday message raised eyebrows online, revealed that his biggest fear in life is not death, but returning to the poverty he once knew all too well.

Mr P recounted his childhood ordeal, including living with 8 family.

“I am not afraid of death. The only thing I am afraid of in this life is poverty, of being broke,” he said.

He explained that his fear comes from real experiences—not imagination.

As a child, he and his family lived with eight siblings and both parents in a cramped boys’ quarters.

Their entire household occupied a single room, which they had to divide with a curtain for privacy.

The artist recounted a particularly painful memory that remains etched in his mind.

According to him, their rented home was sold by the landlord without prior notice. While the family pleaded for time to find a new place, a bulldozer arrived unexpectedly and began to tear down the building.

He stated:

“We were living in a boys’ quarter… The whole family, six boys and girls living in a one-bedroom apartment. The landlord had sold the compound… a bulldozer came and started demolishing the house while we were still in the building.”

Mr P said his journey from poverty to stardom has made him appreciate every blessing in his life. But the memories of sleeping in overcrowded spaces and watching their home collapse around them created a lasting trauma.

He added:

“I have tasted it [poverty] before.I don’t wish to return to it.”

Mr P’s story serves as a reminder that behind the fame, luxury, and global recognition lies a man shaped by difficult beginnings. His message is clear: success didn’t erase his past—it only fueled his determination never to return to it.

Mr P reveals the shocking moment a bulldozer demolished their home.

Watch the video here:

