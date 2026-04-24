A young Nigerian lady who read the English novel The Lekki Headmaster before her JAMB exam has gone viral

In a video she shared on her page, she flung the English novel away after she saw her total JAMB score after writing the exam

The screenshot of her 2026 UTME score and her action in the video made many people speak in the comment section

A young lady who read the English novel The Lekki Headmaster has been captured in a video flinging it away after she checked her JAMB score.

The individual attached a screenshot to the video she posted on her social media page, which showed the marks she got in each of the subjects she wrote in her JAMB examination.

JAMB candidate dumps English novel after checking 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Tiktok/sidechick923

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Lady reacts after seeing UTME result

The video contains a caption explaining that she read the English text, The Lekki Headmaster, ahead of the exam, but, despite everything she read, she only saw 4 questions from the novel in the exam hall.

Her caption in the TikTok video read:

“After everything, na only 4 questions I see.”

Lady throws away The Lekki Headmaster after checking 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Tiktok/sidechick923

Source: TikTok

The 2026 UTME result @sidechick923 shared showed that she got the lowest score in English Language despite reading the recommended English novel, The Lekki Headmaster.

The total score she got in her UTME, as well as the action she performed in the video, was determined by the score she got in the subject and her overall UTME result.

Reactions as lady shares UTME result

Dreamerspice206 noted:

"Congratulations, I wish God bless me with this kind of result."

Pretty Ann said:

"Girl where u see dis song."

Alpha said,:

"So when we talk am last year u no hear."

Nobody’s favorite said:

"Thank God say I no read am lol."

favorite noted:

"Congratulation stranger."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 200-level medical student who wrote JAMB just for fun has shared his 2026 UTME result online. He said he did not read for the exam because he was busy with his medical examinations in school.

He posted a screenshot of his result showing his total score and subject marks, which sparked many people to talk online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy who sat for the JAMB exam scored 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and 98 in Chemistry in the 2026 UTME.

He shared his result with his teacher in a WhatsApp chat and thanked him for his help in his studies. The boy also said he was so happy and shocked that he fell to the ground after seeing his result.

37-year-old man retakes JAMB, shares UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 37-year-old man who retook JAMB after 15 years shared his 2026 UTME result on social media. He said he wants to go back to school to study the English Language for a second degree.

He also revealed that he scored 285, which is higher than the 261 he got when he first wrote the exam years ago.

Source: Legit.ng