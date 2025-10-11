Singer Peter Okoye 'Mr P' recently shared his experience overseas after eating at a restaurant

Peter Okoye shared a screenshot of a message he received from a waitress, dragging him over a tip

The waitress' message to Peter Okoye has ignited reactions from many Nigerians, as they shared their takes

Singer Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group, also known as Mr P, left many Nigerians talking after sharing the message he received from a waiter.

Peter Okoye revealed he was at a restaurant where the waitress works to eat.

Singer Peter Okoye reacts after Oyinbo waitress slided into his DM. Credit: peterpsquare.

Source: Instagram

However, according to the message the waitress sent to Peter, she was angry at his decision to drop a tip less than what she expected after eating.

Without holding back, the waitress blasted the Nigerian singer for leaving only a tip of $60 (N87K).

Her message read:

"How you come eat, come in hella late and chill at a restaurant. Your bill was a thousand dollars and leave sixty dollars tip? Ridiculous. No wonder people hate y'all."

Nigerians react as Oyinbo waitress blasts Peter Okoye over small tip. Credit: peterokoyepsquare

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the message, Peter Okoye wrote in a caption:

"These oyibos na dem no get sense. Una dey craze for dis Yankee aswear for my own money again."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye, alongside Mavin label boss Don Jazzy, celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday.

Peter Okoye, who sent birthday wishes to Regina, also sang a song for the mother of two in a heartwarming video.

The screenshot of the message the waitress sent to Peter Okoye is below:

Reactions as waitress slides into Peter Okoye's DM

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians as they shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

waletech_world said:

"Them even give u waitin pass minimum wage."

sashyhairempire said:

"Why America like tip like this. Me sef if I’m in a good mood I go tip you $10 or $5. If the food too cost, you no go see shishi. Ontop my money kwa. They are so entitled with this tip thing. Is supposed to be free will."

prettykanem said:

"60 dollars in black market naira, she doesn’t even that was a lot where he was standing."

confirmguy reacted:

"They tip you person 30 days salary after paying for food you still complain? Wow."

mischinny said:

"Wait 60$ is not e Ify for her? A whole 84 thousand ahhhh @peterpsquare de save d whole tip wen u cm back pack am give me .. Ogbenye onu ntu di ka ya."

top___angel said:

"If he gives some people the equivalent of the $60 in Nigeria, they will pray for him tirelessly. Scrap that entitlement mentality today."

sparklingrosetv said:

"You never see anything ooooo all this oyibo girls eeen hmmm na her type dey fram man up say him don knack am without her approval dear black kings be careful out there."

marizuiyke said:

"Bro you are required to leave at least 10% as a tip. You wrong bro. Very not nice."

mirabela_felixcyril said:

"$60 that's literally 80k plus here,bia nwoke she nor know say na Nigerian you be abi she think say na Drake. What was she expecting,a million dollars or what!"

Psquare's Peter visits twin brother's kids

Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye shared moments from his time outside Nigeria as he visited his twin, Paul Okoye's children.

He revealed that he was in Atlanta and shared the cheerful moments he had with his brother's estranged wife and kids.

The singer, who is currently fighting with his brother, was spotted happily smiling among his nephew and niece.

Source: Legit.ng