An elderly father becomes emotional while blessing his daughter during her wedding ceremony in a viral TikTok video

He performs a symbolic act while praying for her, and many were moved by his actions

The emotional moment triggers reactions online, with many recalling memories of their late fathers.

In a touching TikTok video that has melted hearts online, an elderly man was seen becoming visibly emotional as he blessed his daughter on her wedding day.

The moment, which quickly went viral, showed him praying fervently for her and expressing deep love during the ceremony.

A bride's father does something unusual while blessing her marriage. Photo: @kenneth_ayo1

Source: TikTok

He went further to perform a deeply symbolic gesture by cutting a portion of his hair and placing it on her head while praying.

The act, rooted in cultural and spiritual beliefs, was seen by many as a father’s final blessing and protection over his daughter as she begins a new chapter in life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers flooded the comment section with emotional reactions, with many describing the moment as powerful and heartwarming.

Some users reflected on their own experiences of losing their fathers, saying the video reminded them of the love and blessings they once received. Others praised the father’s gesture as rare and priceless.

Groom wears mask on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that drama unfolded as a groom covered his face while arriving at his wedding venue ahead of the ceremony.

Netizens wondered why he wore a mask at his own wedding, sparking mixed reactions from them.

Source: Legit.ng