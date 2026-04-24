Providus Bank launches sixth SME development programme to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs

Participants will gain strategies to enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth

The programme fosters collaboration, networking, and innovation among established SMEs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Providus Bank has officially opened applications for the sixth cohort of its flagship SME development programme, aimed at empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs with the tools needed to scale and sustain their businesses.

Delivered in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre (b), the initiative continues to position itself as a key platform for strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.

SMEs in Nigeria get a boost with Providus Bank's SME Training. Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The programme is tailored for established business owners seeking to refine their strategies, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive market.

Building stronger, scalable businesses

At its core, the programme is designed to help SMEs transition from survival mode to structured, growth-driven enterprises. Participants will receive hands-on training and practical guidance on building long-term strategies that drive profitability and resilience.

The curriculum focuses on critical areas such as leadership development, business growth planning, and market positioning.

Entrepreneurs will also gain clarity on their value proposition and learn how to align their operations with long-term sustainability goals.

Beyond classroom learning, the programme offers a collaborative environment where business owners can exchange ideas, build partnerships, and connect with industry experts.

This networking component is expected to play a crucial role in expanding market access and fostering innovation among participants.

Key objectives of the programme

The SME programme is structured around several strategic goals aimed at delivering measurable impact for participating businesses:

Development of a clear and actionable growth plan

Strengthening leadership capacity for effective team management

Refinement of business models and value propositions

Establishment of structures for long-term sustainability

Promotion of collaboration and peer learning among entrepreneurs

Who can apply?

The programme targets growth-stage businesses that have already demonstrated stability and are ready to scale. To qualify, applicants must meet specific criteria:

Must be a Nigerian citizen or legal resident

Business must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

Minimum of five years in operation

Annual turnover of at least ₦50 million

Demonstrated record of proper financial management

Full availability to participate in the programme schedule

According to a report by MSME Africa, these requirements ensure that participants are well-positioned to benefit from the programme’s advanced business development focus.

Application timeline and process

Applications for Cohort 6 opened on April 16, 2026, and will close on May 31, 2026. Interested business owners are encouraged to apply early to secure a spot in the highly competitive programme.

The application process is straightforward:

Confirm eligibility before applying

Complete the online application form

Submit required details (only one submission is allowed)

Monitor updates through the programme’s official channels

Applicants can access the registration portal via: https://reg.smetoolkit.africa/providussmecohort6

Driving SME growth in Nigeria

With SMEs playing a vital role in Nigeria’s economic development, initiatives like the Providus Bank SME Programme are increasingly important.

By equipping entrepreneurs with the right skills, strategies, and networks, the programme is expected to contribute to job creation, improved productivity, and long-term business sustainability.

As applications remain open for a limited time, eligible business owners are urged to take advantage of the opportunity to reposition their ventures for the next phase of growth.

Providus Bank announces an application for SME training for Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

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The bank highlighted several key technical competencies expected from applicants

Source: Legit.ng