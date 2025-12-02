A man has shared a heartbreaking observation concerning the music icon 2Baba and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru

Drama unfolded when media personality Daddy Freeze hosted an online chat with the singer’s former managers, and the couple caused drama as they joined

The couple are currently heating the internet amid their recent controversies, raising concerns from fans

A Nigerian man has shared his observation about the drama between 2Baba Idibia and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

A dramatic scene unfolded during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze after the couple unexpectedly joined the broadcast and got into a heated exchange.

The media personality had initially invited two of the Nigerian musician's former managers to appear for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal, with the discussion taking an unexpected turn.

A few minutes into the session, 2Baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session, confronting his former manager and attempting to shut down the accusations.

The situation quickly escalated, and Natasha appeared beside him, leading to a tense back-and-forth between the two.

Man analyses 2Baba and wife’s live altercation

The clip has since gone viral, with many online users speculating about what happened off-camera as the livestream became chaotic, with viewers hearing what sounded like a slap in the background.

Identified on X as @Austeiin, a man shared a heartbreaking observation about the recent controversies surrounding 2Baba and his wife.

He said in an X post:

"I think it’s becoming clearer now that Annie Idibia may not have been the entire problem after all. Yes, she has her own flaws—as everyone does—but it seems she wasn’t the major issue many people assumed she was.

"There’s a popular saying, “The devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.” I hope he exercises wisdom moving forward, because this situation is different, and Natasha is not Annie. If care is not taken, that London arrest may just be the beginning of bigger complications.

"It’s heartbreaking to see someone like 2Baba brought to this point. May God guide him."

See his post below:

Reactions trail man’s analysis on 2Baba’s marital drama

@EveFashionLkj said:

"So you thought she was the entire problem before? Is he a saint or an Angel that only the wife would have been the entire problem?"

@meernarh said:

"You all already know Annie was never the problem but of course men will always support there gender."

@francessislit said:

"Lmaoo. Men are so funny tbh, so you people actually lied to yourselves that annie was the problem? A woman that stayed and endured 30 years of infidelity was the problem and not the serial cheating man?"

Man advises 2Baba on relationship with Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the United States, Innocent Tino, has shared his observations about 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha.

He claimed the singer was losing his reputation by the day because of his new relationship and advised him on what to do.

The man also shared how 2Baba’s actions affected people's perception towards him and his ex, Annie.

