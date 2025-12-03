Nigerian superstar 2Baba raised more questions than answers amid his recent cry for help on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer made a cryptic post via his official Instagram Story, which has now been deleted

In a new video, the African Queen attempted to calm the situation, but ended up spurring more suspicions as netizens reacted

Fans of Nigerian music icon 2Baba have been left puzzled after the singer shared a new video attempting to clarify his situation following a public appeal for help that sparked concern on social media.

The confusion began on Wednesday, December 3, when 2Baba briefly posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story that read: “Help me.”

2Baba’s confusing update fuels rumors about his wellbeing. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The post, which was deleted minutes later, immediately triggered speculation about the singer’s well-being, especially after reports circulated about an altercation between him and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, during Daddy Freeze’s live video.

Unconfirmed reports of his arrest in the UK also fueled uproar online.

In a new video that has since gone viral, 2Baba attempted to calm the situation, but ended up raising even more questions.

“This is getting out of hand, and it's a dangerous situation right now,” he said at the start of the clip. “I am perfectly okay… And this is putting Natasha at risk. It’s not fair on anybody to do this kind of thing.” The singer repeatedly pleaded with fans, friends, and family to “calm down” and “cease fire,” insisting that he was fine and that the matter was being exaggerated.

“People get issues for house, but this is getting out of hand,” he added. “Please, I beg you… I am perfectly fine. I did not pull down. Please, please, I’m okay.”

While 2Baba stressed that he was safe and urged the public to stop spreading alarming narratives, many fans said the video did not fully address the concerns raised by his earlier cry for help.

Watch him speak below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the singer’s younger brother, Hyacinth Idibia, publicly expressed deep concern for him.

Hyacinth took to his Instagram Stories to share an emotional message, hinting at the strain his brother might be going through.

"Painful reality, allow us to save you, Oyinem. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows," he wrote.

2Baba trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gods_time_62 said:

"He’s not ok someone is even telling him what to say."

babydastino said:

"We the social media in-law need an apology from her as soon as possible."

jennex_cee

"From his voice you will know he needs help😢."

user2372537821

"Natasha already forced you to say that you're ok, but we know you're not ok abeg. Natasha wants to save her job 😢😢."

preetyella870 said:

"Oga leave that Natasha now, to avoid six feet oh😢don’t say we your beloved fans din worn you."

tsalz20 said:

"U don’t look okay Sir.. we go dey fire dey goooo."

bankybanks2024 said:

"BABA YOU ARE NOT OKAY!... WE ARE COMING TO SAVE YOU. NA WE DEY BEG U SIR WE LOVE YOU SIR PLS SIR I HAVE CALLED TRUMP THIS ISSUE NO BE HOUSE ISSUE SIR THIS IS BANDITARY ISSUE SIR TEMI HAS CALLED FOR EMERGENCY SIR YOU ARE UNDER FIRE SIR NO YOU ARE NOT OKAY SIR.."

eedrissynx said:

"Walahi this post just confirmed everything is not okay......It is time to let the relationship GO."

simplyqueenugwu said:

"his voice is shaking 😢."

imotajerry said:

"Baba you sure say u nor get black eye under those glasses😀."

onestepatatym said:

"2Baba, don’t forget that professionals are always paying attention. Your body language shows that you’re not okay. Please, come forward and get the help you need. One love."

boskygoodlife

"You’re not ok bro."

favour_nwachukwuu said:

"Natasha we see you for his eyeglass oo😂😂 nice one."

donmatty_ said:

"You re doing this video under duress na Natasha hold camera I can see it from the glass."

officialtposh said:

"You are our property we made you sir you don’t belongs to yourself we your fans owned you so don’t tell us to seize fire 🔥 😂 if anything happens to you we go hold Natasha."

katenoshaking said:

"Why shaking when talking bro."

nmanice1 said:

"Why did u posted on your instastory that u need help? Hmmm."

ehi_harold said:

"Bross we no go hear oh, we too love you, infact over love for you, nothing must happen to you."

esan_doctor said:

"Madam Natasha we see you, you no know say u Dey reflect for him eye glass Abe, see as you hold camera dey video Tubaba, we Dey see you from him eye glass, your face show and your shoe shine well well, welldone oooooh 🤣🤣🤣😂👏👏👏👏."

2Baba’s unclear statement leaves fans searching for answers. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng