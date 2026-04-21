Davido's fiery comment about Peter and Paul Okoye's separate birthday parties in 2020 has resurfaced online

The DMW label boss had criticised people who attended the twin brothers' separate parties

Davido's social media post resurfaced six years later after Peter Okoye announced a new birth date amid a feud with his twin brother

Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group's renewed feud has continued to make waves on social media after the former announced a new birth date.

Legit.ng reported that Peter made headlines after stating that November 18, the birth date he shares with his twin, would no longer be recognised as his celebration date.

Netizens dig up Davido's old post slamming people who attended Peter and Paul Okoye's separate birthday parties. Credit: davido/psquare

Source: Instagram

From now on, Mr P revealed he would be celebrating his birthday on November 30.

Davido's old tweet resurfaces amid Psquare's renewed feud

In 2020, Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, slammed people who went to Peter and Paul Okoye’s birthday separately.

According to the Unavailable crooner, he was angry because they are twins and it was not supposed to be that way. He also revealed that it was none of his business, but that it hurt him to see the brothers that way.

Davido shares how hurt he felt about Peter and Paul Okoye's separate birthday parties. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's old tweet is below:

Peter and Paul celebrated their 40th birthday on Wednesday, November 19th, 2020, and they had separate parties with family and friends.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye and his family attended Michael Jackson's biopic premiere in Lagos.

Reactions as Davido's old tweet resurfaces

The singer's displeasure about Peter and Paul holding separate birthday parties has once again left many talking about the brothers' renewed feud.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comment below:

LeixunJoachin said:

"Prophet david."

Ahras_co commented:

"Would have been different if we’d known them separately. They came to us as PSquare for nearly a decade, that’s what we knew them as."

BIG__GHOUST said:

"Imagine twins celebrating them birthdays separately."

50shadesofLizie commented:

"Since Peter and Paul don't want to come together, is it safe to say FLY away Peter, FLY away Paul?"

AndyjnrUmaru wrote:

"Ever since dy separated, No more banger just Flops back to back.. We Need our Psquare bck. We need Good music to carry on."

TheOnlyKemi reacted:

"Its so painful, their mother would be rolling in her grave to see what her twin sons (once best friends) has turned to. And their wives and family members aren't helping matters. Dont know the depth of what caused their separation that can't be settled. I hope and pray for them."

Paul Okoye breaks silence after Peter's announcement

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Paul Okoye stirred reactions with a social media post he shared shortly after Peter Okoye announced his new birth date.

In a post on Monday, April 21, 2026, Paul, who appeared unbothered by his twin brother's declaration, announced a joint concert with Ghanaian artist Fancy Gadam set for May 30, 2026, in Ghana.

Reacting, someone said, "Nothing concern Paul with drama. Own the birth date Nna. Na u be the older one, na u fess come out."

Source: Legit.ng