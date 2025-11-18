Lola Omotayo's birthday message to Peter Okoye has fueled fresh online conversations after she referred to him only as the father of their children

Netizens questioned why words “husband” or “partner” were missing from the birthday note

Several social media users shared their interpretations, with some expressing concern and others insisting the message hinted at deeper issues

Lola Omotayo Okoye, the wife of Peter Okoye (Mr P of P-Square), has unintentionally stirred new conversations online after posting a birthday message to the musician.

The heartfelt message has been described by many as “too formal for a wife.”

The mother of two shared a photo of the singer and wrote a heartfelt message packed with prayers, blessings, and goodwill.

Lola Okoye refers to Mr P only as the father of their children. Photos: @lolaomotayo_okoye/IG.

But what grabbed everyone’s attention wasn’t what she wrote; it was what she didn’t write.

Instead of calling Peter her husband, Lola described him as “Father to our beautiful children… the one and only @peterpsquare.”

And just like that, the internet picked up the rest.

Shortly after the post went up, comments began pouring in from fans who felt something was missing.

Jude Okoye's wife praises Paul

Meanwhile, Ify, the wife of Jude Okoye, praised Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, for joining his family with hers and for praying together during difficult times.

She mentioned that she often reached out to him at all hours with numerous phone calls, and he never complained.

In her heartfelt message, the entrepreneur emphasized that Paul never left Jude's side when no one else was there for him.

She concluded by stating that his presence, blessings, and kind heart are invaluable to her.

Fans speculate over Lola's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@chilightzworld:

"Nawaoo this your birthday message again sha. Father to your beautiful children. I thought he is a husband to a beautiful woman like you. Peace and happy birthday to him. Hoping all is well"

@mayor_jo:

"Dis kind birthday wish come b like baby mama to baby daddy..... Anyway, Happy Birthday Mr P"

@victory.p.offical:

"I nor see my love here o ... Happy birthday one and only Mr p"

@official_queenjudy:

"I hope there’s no trouble in the paradise ooh 🌚 Happy birthday sir"

@domkatfriday:

"Which one be father of ur children again na 😂😂 I thought y'all are married?? Happy birthday to my favorite sha"

@chi_mikie:

"Una just too like internet love…. It’s better the love is real off internet than fake in internet and do otherwise. HBD @peterpsquare"

Paul Okoye supports Jude in court case

Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had reacted after news about the arraignment of his elder brother, Jude, by the EFCC over money laundering went viral.

Jude had been arrested, arraigned, and remanded in the EFCC's custody over an alleged fraud case involving dollars and naira.

Fans of the singing duo were not happy about the case, and most of them didn't support Paul. They shared their take on the controversy trailing the three brothers.

