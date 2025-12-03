Burna Boy pledged to cover the funeral costs for four young victims of a California birthday party mass shooting

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has offered to pay the funeral expenses of the four young victims killed during a devastating mass shooting at a children’s birthday party in Stockton, California.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, November 29, at Monkey Space, a banquet hall in unincorporated San Joaquin County, where a celebration meant for joy ended in unimaginable heartbreak.

Authorities stated that the victims, aged 8, 13, 14, and 21, were fatally shot when unknown assailants opened fire, leaving 11 others wounded.

Investigators believe the violence was a targeted attack, though no arrests have been made.

I heard the incident on the radio - Burna

In a statement shared with local newspaper The Stockton Record, Burna Boy said the tragedy deeply affected him the moment he heard about it.

The Grammy-winning star revealed he first learned of the incident while listening to “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

He stated:

“When I heard about the children m¥rdered in Stockton, my heart broke. No family should ever face this kind of pain alone. I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

US official reacts to singer's gesture

The musician immediately contacted U.S. music executive Wack 100, who linked him with Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee, ensuring he could reach the families directly.

Among the victims was 14-year-old Amari Peterson, a vibrant teen described as a talented football and basketball player. A GoFundMe page opened for his family revealed he had already begun planning for college and was known for his energy and ambition.

Burna Boy, moved by the boy’s journey and the unimaginable loss, offered to take full responsibility for the funeral expenses of all four victims.

Vice Mayor Lee expressed gratitude to Burna Boy for stepping in to help families he has never met, describing the gesture as an example of humanity rising above global boundaries.

He noted that in moments of national grief, support from unexpected places sends a message of unity and hope.

Burna Boy’s act of kindness comes shortly after a viral moment in Colorado, where he paused a performance to call out members of the audience who appeared to be asleep.

The singer has since faced mixed public perception, making this humanitarian gesture stand out even more.

