Nigerian music star Davido shared a beautiful moment during his Atlanta show amid his 33rd birthday celebration

The Afrobeats superstar honoured his late son, Ifeanyi, and his mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke

A video went viral showing Davido entertaining his audience with a jacket featuring pictures of his family

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, aka Davido, evoked strong emotions with his tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi and mother Veronica Adeleke.

During his birthday show in Atlanta, the singer wore a blazer featuring their faces.

He confirmed his love for his son and instructed him to inform his mother that he is a superstar.

“I love you, son. Tell my mom, Daddy is a superstar down here.”

Vero Adeleke, the singer's mother, died in 2003 at the age of 40.

Last month, Davido opened a hostel in Abia State dedicated to his late mother. He recalls his late mother as a teacher, giver, and believer in the power of knowledge and compassion to alter people's lives.

Davido claimed that the hostel was for her and all young Africans pursuing their aspirations.

While speaking with Vogue, Davido explained why he wore a cufflink featuring a portrait of his late son, Ifeanyi, for his white wedding. He explained that the image of Ifeanyi was meant to keep him close to their hearts on such a special day.

Recall that Davido and Chioma lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on Monday, October 31, 2022, just a few days after his third birthday. The toddler allegedly drowned in his father's swimming pool before being transported to a prominent Lagos hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In July, Davido remembered Ifeanyi. He referred to his late kid as a legend and encouraged him to rest in peace.

In an emotional interview earlier this year, Davido stated that he and his wife believe Ifeanyi returned through their twin boy, as they bear a strong likeness. While reminiscing on the grief, he noted that coming back from such heartbreak and being gifted with twins is unfathomable.

Speaking on his son's death in a heartbreaking interview with CNN last year, Davido burst into tears as he said that grieving his son's death had an impact on his album since it forced him to reflect. He said that he and his wife, Chioma, did not deserve it.

Following his son's death, he dedicated a song from his Timeless album to him and his deceased loved ones. The couple has recently welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, in the same month that their son died.

Chioma celebrates Davido

Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

