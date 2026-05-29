Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has reportedly passed away

The actor’s death was announced on Thursday morning through social media and later confirmed by UNIZIK’s Theatre and Film Studies department.

Colleagues, students, and movie lovers are mourning the loss of a man remembered for both acting and mentoring young talents

The Nigerian movie industry has again been thrown into mourning following reports that veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has passed away.

The heartbreaking development was announced on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of the day.

Patrick Okoye reportedly died on Thursday morning. Photo: Patrick Okoye.

Source: Instagram

The first announcement surfaced on the late actor’s official Instagram page around 11:00 am.

A photo of Patrick Okoye was shared with a short but emotional caption.

“Rest in peace legend .”

The post immediately drew attention, with followers flooding the comment section as many struggled to come to terms with the report.

Read the Instagram post here:

A later statement reportedly shared on Facebook brought further confirmation.

According to the release signed by the Head of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, Dr Nkemakonam Aniukwu, the university community received the news with deep sadness.

The department described Patrick Okoye as a vibrant soul, a respected Nollywood figure, and an exceptional teacher whose impact reached far beyond lecture halls.

The statement noted that his passing had left behind a huge void among colleagues, students, and everyone privileged to know him.

Prayers were also offered for his family and loved ones as they navigate the painful moment.

Read the statement here:

For years, Patrick Okoye built a reputation in Nollywood with memorable performances that earned him admiration among viewers.

Away from the screen, he dedicated himself to teaching and mentoring young talents in theatre and film studies.

Many students reportedly saw him as more than a lecturer.

He was described as approachable, passionate, and deeply committed to helping the next generation grow in the creative industry.

Okoye's passing comes a few weeks after another Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, passed away after battling ill health for some time.

Reactions trail Patrick Okoye's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Hobis Prisca Nwolisa wrote:

"Waoo. What happened to Mr Patrick. The one who brought life to my department then, he made us to have theatre experience even brought my department to limelight by making us to participate actively at NUTAF, which was hosted by ABU Zaria. Theater Arts and film studies department will surely miss him. Rest in peace Mr Patrick."

Chibuikem Nwaneri Ratel shared:

"I knew that all these things happening in Nollywood are never ordinary.. Do you all know that some of those parts they acted as deity do have after effects if they do not properly appeal to the gods the way it should be???"

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng