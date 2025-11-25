Davido made the front page of blogs shortly after his massive 33rd birthday celebration held in Atlanta, US

A video from the lively moment, packed with friends and family, showed the singer being confronted by one of his aunties

This was after the elderly woman watched closely enough to notice that the musician had sagged his trousers, triggering reactions

A light-hearted moment from Davido’s recent birthday celebration has taken over social media after an elderly woman was captured scolding the singer for sagging his trousers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 5IVE hitmaker clocked 33 years on Friday, 21 November 2025.

Davido caught off guard as elderly guest rebukes him for sagging. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The superstar was surrounded by family and friends who came together to celebrate his day in Atlanta.

In a short clip that has since gone viral, an elderly guest, believed to be Davido’s aunt, approached the singer during the celebration and expressed her displeasure over the way his trousers were hanging low.

The viral clip captured how the woman observed the musician chatting with his father and waited for him to pass by before she immediately adjusted his trousers to his waist.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising the woman for her boldness and noting the impact of African mothers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Davido was left speechless after receiving a birthday gift from his wife, Chioma.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the singer's wife gave him a Hermès HAC Haut à Courroies bag for his 33rd birthday.

In his caption, he thanked his wife for the thoughtful present. “Iyawo mi,” he wrote, tagging her to the post.

Legit.ng reported on Friday that the musician turned 33, and his wife prayed that God would bring permanent confusion and disorder to any gathering of evil against them.

She added that the singer still gives her butterflies in her stomach, and she was grateful for how far he had come, knowing he will achieve even more.

Chioma, who has proven to be the best wife ever, surprised him with a birthday dinner. Chioma is no doubt reciprocating Davido's love for her.

Davido left stunned as elderly critic steps in over his sagging pants. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In September, Davido gifted Chioma a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ SUV. The artist posted videos of the moment he surprised his lady with the new car.

She was caught by surprise at the lovely gesture and was spotted checking out the new whip while posing for the camera.

During their wedding, Davido gave Chioma a 10-carat GIA-certified oval diamond ring worth an estimated $950,000, which she has been wearing since the ceremony.

Davido's video spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vic_strings13 said:

"She don Dey observe am since say if I catch this trouser nah up straight 😂😂😂😂."

alhaji_jasi said:

"Then who are you to be bigger than your parent! .. That’s even 001 aunty ooo ! African culture is the best!"

auntrayo said:

"My IDOLO sef dey collect African Mother shenkes for house too!😂."

justbabiiesandkiddies said:

"There’s always an aunty like this in every family🤣😆I lie? ….. let me see ur likes if u have one😆."

jamisdepe said:

"She dan dey look am since self 😂😂😂😂."

spiritman_kiti said:

"Nothing concern momsy concern superstar."

d_grateful_interiors said:

"Respect to that woman for that I love it 😂."

ambassadors50

"It's Aunty dancing and adjusting it in tune with the music for me 😂😂😂."

docminix said:

"At age 42, I took a picture wearing ripped jeans with my kids. My parents did a conference call to chastise me for wearing ripped jeans as a consultant doctor and mother. 😁😁."

honobiwusi said:

"That's Yeye dupe...no nonsense woman in that family 😂."

olayimartha said:

"From the beginning of the video na her mission be that!😂😭."

preety_xarah said:

"😂😂😂😂That’s family right there👏🫶🏽."

pelumi_buari said:

"They’ll tell you “ila ki ga ju onire lo” (I hope I wrote it well)🤣🤣🤣."

bmtogb4ig said:

"Davido’s dad cannot be proud enough all because of David himself, he’s a person who think davido wanna bring a bad name to the family, but he ends up being the real light and blessing to the family. @davido should b a model officially for rich kids."

Chioma celebrates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

Source: Legit.ng