Stanley Nwabali threatened to beat up Nollywood actor Lege Miami after the actor mentioned his late father

Legit.ng reports that Lege Miami criticised numerous Super Eagles players after they failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The saga unfolded shortly after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their loss to DR Congo in the African playoff

Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and actor Lege Miami have sparked a major online frenzy by trading heated words on social media amid Nigeria’s recent World Cup disappointment.

The drama began when Lege Miami referenced Nwabali while criticising the Super Eagles’ performance after their defeat to DR Congo, which ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lege Miami took to social media to call out numerous Super Eagles players after their loss to DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. While praising Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Fredrick, and Calvin Bassey, he harshly criticised others.

The controversial actor also slammed Nwabali, despite the goalkeeper saving two penalties in Nigeria’s loss to DR Congo in the playoff.

The comments, which involved Nwabali’s late father, whose funeral he had recently attended, elicited an outraged response from the goalkeeper.

In a fiery post on his Instagram story, Nwabali warned Lege Miami to stop mentioning his late father in his content.

He wrote: “Lege Miami, remove my late dad’s name from your mouth if you are doing your content. If you don’t learn to respect people’s dad, you should respect the dead. I’m not your regular type of footballer, I’ll beat you mercilessly. You’re free to insult me, but keep my late dad’s name out of your mouth.”

Hours later, Lege Miami fired back by resharing the message, claiming Nwabali had insulted him privately and insisting the goalkeeper owed Nigerians an apology.

He stated: “First, I am sorry I mentioned your late dad that made you upset, but you don’t like listening to corrections. When they correct you, you act like a big man on the pitch. Your ‘hanky-panky’ on the pitch is too much. You are supposed to give your colleagues courage, but you play with the ball inside the box. You make a lot of mistakes, and we are trying to correct you.”

Sharing the video, he wrote: “@nwabali32, you come to my DM to insult my personality because I corrected your mistakes. Anyway, all I want to say is that you should make an apology video for Nigerians.”

Watch the video below:

Stanley Nwabali, Lege Miami trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nwabali32 said:

"Call my late dad’s name again first. Make I catch you first."

omosexy1415 said:

"But you shouldn't have involved his dead father."

sunkanmi_omobolanle said:

"Omo iya mi 🙄 Vdm jollof never reach 48hrs oo 🙄🙄 ranti oo 😂."

peller089

"Nah inside kekemaruwa make una fight 🙏🏽😂."

emperor_bolojay said:

"Which one come be HANKY PANKY 😂😂😂."

labim_olly

"Who hell are you?✅ Who the hell are you?❌ 🤣🤣🤣lege mapami😂."

mamaawongirls said:

"Haaaaaaa who make ceo speak all this big English 😂😂😂."

iamabiodunthomas said:

"Lege no gree for am oo🤦🤦but which one hanky panky for the whole matter fess?😂😂😂."

clarks_adeleke said:

"Who eh are you ? Sorry for the bad English 😂."

julietdonna_ said:

"I hope lege also kept this energy with the players that sent their penalties to the moon. Cos you can’t bash a goalkeeper that saved 2 penalties and leave the players that cost Nigeria the game!"

prince_walz147 said:

"Nwabali self go Dey laugh listening to lege response 😂."

