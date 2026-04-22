A lady has posted the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of her sister, who refused to study for the JAMB examination

In a video, the lady captured her sister's UTME result, and could be heard laughing in the background after seeing it via SMS

The lady's post caught the attention of many people who wrote the UTME, with some sharing what they got in the exam despite not studying their books

A Nigerian lady, known on TikTok as @oy.243, has reacted to the UTME performance of her sister, who refused to study for the examination.

In a TikTok video on April 21, the lady showed how they checked her sister's result via SMS.

A lady displays her sister's UTME result, noting that she refused to read. Photo Credit: @oy.243, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Lady's sister's 2026 UTME result

In the TikTok video, the lady burst into laughter in the background after seeing her sister's UTME result.

According to the lady, she did not expect her sister to have such a result because she refused to study her books for the exam.

"For someone that refused to read😂😂🤲 I was not expecting it, oh," she wrote.

Her sister had 188 on aggregate: 52 in English, 45 in economics, 46 in government, and 45 in mathematics.

A lady has reacted to the UTME performance of her sister, who refused to read. Photo Credit: @oy.243

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail girl's UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the girl's UTME result below:

Göödy Øffïcïal💯📌 said:

"What of me wey get 187😳, we dey on a straight line."

Arikeade💟💟💟 said:

"I didn't read too talkless of going to lesson I scored 197."

preshy blue said:

"I didn't read apart from lessons and I got 247."

💞kosiso😇 said:

"I got 188 too and I didn't read."

Oluwasetemi💕❤️ said:

"My village people just dey do me with all my reading, I scored 167."

꧁AJOKEADE💞🥰꧂ said:

"Nah ludo I played althrough before the exam day God still surprised me with 206 I no believe ham."

Aud Rey🤗 said:

"Me wey no read wey get 213 ko last ur wey I con readd like madddd! no be 238 I get mtchewwwwwww."

scholastical175 said:

"I no read I get 202 if to say I read ehn watin be 300+ way I no go get."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the UTME result of her 15-year-old sister, who wrote the exam for the first time.

UTME result of girl who wants phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the UTME result of his younger sister, who wants him to change her phone.

His sister, Chisimdi, appears to be a science student due to the subject combination in her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result. He shared a tweet with a screenshot of his chat with his sister, where she informed him about her UTME result and also reminded him about his promise to change her phone should she score above 260.

Chisimidi, in the chat, stated that she preferred an iPhone 11. From the result screenshot, Chisimdi scored 70 in English language, 67 in biology, 60 in physics and 93 in chemistry, which brought her aggregate score to 290.

Source: Legit.ng