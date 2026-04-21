Davido has officially confirmed his newest political appointment by the Osun state government to head the youth mobilisation team for his uncle's re-election campaign

The hitmaker took to his official social media page to express total excitement and readiness to help Governor Ademola Adeleke secure another victory in the fast-approaching political race

This major development has triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media, with some praising his loyalty while others questioned the overall performance of the state government

Nigerian music star Davido has confirmed his new appointment as the Head of Youth Mobilisation for the campaign council supporting the re-election bid of his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The singer shared the news of his political role shortly after initial reports began circulating regarding his active involvement in the upcoming gubernatorial campaign.

Nigerian music star Davido confirms appointment as head of youth mobilisation for uncle's re-election bid in Osun state. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official X account to confirm the development, the musician explained his new position while expressing his enthusiasm about taking on the responsibility to ensure a smooth campaign process.

This current campaign role marks another official position for the afrobeats singer, as the Osun state government previously announced his appointment as the Chairman of the newly established Osun Sports Trust Fund in 2025.

Over the years, Davido has been actively involved in the general politics of Nigeria with a specific focus on his state of origin, Osun state.

During the previous governorship campaign in the state, the award-winning hitmaker actively campaigned for his uncle, subsequently celebrating publicly on the internet when Ademola Adeleke emerged victorious.

The 5ive crooner's public support remained consistent in 2024 when he celebrated the governor over the successful completion of a building project situated within the state.

Check out singer Davido's post below:

Mixed reactions trail Davido's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ugochukwu210 said:

"Baba we mount u. Na we go Dey shake the online. Who won tweet anyhow we go give am. Wetin no good."

@olam_xx commented:

"Great Artistes are role model for youths all over the world. Politics is a very dlrty game and it shouldn't be your thing at all cos people are looking up to you. You should learn from those great African artistes, they don't do this."

@eddyunlimited wrote:

"You want to campaign for someone who has done poorly in the office. I challenge you to list his achievements in the last four years."

@OfficialClever4 reacted:

"OBO don level up proper! From dropping bangers to becoming the HEAD OF YOUTH MOBILIZATION for Governor Adeleke's 4+4 re-election under Accord Party. Uncle and nephew combo loading... Osun youths, una ready make we turn this campaign to a concert or wetin? But real talk: how we go use this energy push real youth empowerment for Osun jobs, skills, or just vibes? 30BG in politics too!"

Afrobeats star Davido lands new appointment in Osun state ahead of Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election campaign. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido slams fans over P-Square's birthday separation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye's renewed feud continued making waves after Peter announced a new birth date separate from his twin brother.

In 2020, Davido slammed people who attended Peter and Paul Okoye's birthday parties separately, saying it hurt him to see the brothers celebrate apart, even though they are twins.

The twins had celebrated their 40th birthday on 19th November 2020 with separate parties attended by family and friends.

Source: Legit.ng