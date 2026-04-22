A Nigerian mum has publicly reacted to her son's performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

According to the woman, her son's result is 'fire', adding that she fainted and woke up owing to his performance, which blew her away

Social media users have sent congratulatory messages to the proud mum, with many celebrating the JAMB candidate too

A woman, Sandra Ugochi Ubesie Ibeabuchi, could not contain her excitement after seeing her son's UTME result.

Taking to Facebook on April 22, she shared a picture of herself and her son, named Excel, at an eatery.

A mum was overjoyed after seeing her son's UTME result. Photo Credit: Sandra Ugochi Ubesie Ibeabuchi, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Woman comments on son's UTME performance

While she did not disclose her son's UTME score or share his result like other netizens do, the woman noted that his performance was 'fire.'

On how she reacted after seeing his result, the woman revealed that she fainted and woke up, suggesting that his performance amazed her.

Sandra expressed gratitude to God for her son's thrilling UTME performance. She wrote on Facebook:

"Excel's JAMB result is fire.

"I have fainted and woken up.

"To God be the glory.

"#Proudmum 2026 episodes."

Internet users were moved by the proud mum's Facebook post and joined her in celebrating her boy, with many sending congratulatory messages in the comment section.

A woman expressed great joy after seeing her son's UTME result. Photo Credit: Sandra Ugochi Ubesie Ibeabuchi

Source: Facebook

See the proud mum's Facebook post below:

UTME: Reactions trail woman's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Azuka Muoka said:

"Excel is excellently excelling more than his mum. Congratulations. I tap into it for my remaining boys."

Amaka Arinze said:

"Another starboy emerged. Congratulations to your family."

Gladys Iheoma said:

"Big congrats ooo, onyirir Nne ya, you will continue excelling IJNA."

Nwanyibuife Buife said:

"Congratulations to your family. She will excel in all."

Uzoamaka Chibuzo Iwuoma said:

"Congratulations to him. I will join in the phase of the celebration. Keep me posted."

Ujunwa Gloria said:

"Congratulations, the golden boy and our future president."

Philomena Umeh Chukwuekezie said:

"Congratulations to him. Keep excelling in all aspects of your life just as your name implies."

Chioma Nsikan Mgboji said:

"Congratulations to him. Excel na your replica."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had caused a stir on X after posting her son's UTME and WAEC results.

Mum displeased after seeing son's UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had reacted after seeing her son's UTME score.

The boys shared a screenshot of his result and the chat with his mum. According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Economics, Government and Christian Religious Studies (CRS). The science student scored 57 in English, 53 in Economics, 59 in Government and 56 in Chemistry, making a total score of 225.

In his post, the candidate posted the chat between him and his mother after showing her his result. His mother, who seemed displeased by what he wrote, questioned him and expressed her displeasure at his score. In the comments, he stated that his mother was a lecturer, and he wanted to study law at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

Source: Legit.ng