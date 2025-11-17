Stanley Nwabali saved two spot-kicks during the penalty shootout involving Nigeria and DR Congo in the World Cup playoff

Fans had lamented the goalkeeper's antics in recent matches, but he pulled off an impressive performance against the Leopards

The Chippa United goalkeeper has reacted as Nigeria missed out on yet another edition of the FIFA World Cup tournament

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has released a statement following Nigeria's loss to DR Congo in the African final of the World Cup playoffs.

It was a fight-to-finish at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Sunday night, November 16, with both teams desperate for the win.

Frank Onyeka's 3rd-minute effort was deflected into the net as the Super Eagles took an early lead courtesy of the Brentford midfielder.

Stanley Nwabali apologises to Nigerians following the Super Eagles' loss to DR Congo in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Nigeria had a number of chances to extend their lead, but somehow they failed to capitalise before the Leopards restored parity.

Against the run of play, Mechak Elia tucked home from inside the area in the 32nd minute after Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi had failed to clear his lines, making it 1-1.

The situation went from bad to worse for Nigeria when Victor Osimhen failed to turn up for the second half as the Galatasaray forward was replaced by Akor Adams.

DR Congo dominated the entire second half, putting the star-studded Eagles on the back foot, but after 90 minutes, the scoreline remained level.

And after another 30 minutes of extra time, there was no separating the two sides as the intense encounter proceeded into a penalty shootout.

Calvin Bassey missed the opening spot-kick, but Nwabali kept Nigeria in contention, denying DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy as well.

Nwabali also saved Axel Tuanzebe's penalty; however, the goalkeeper's teammates Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi failed to convert as the Leopards won it 4-3 after the shootout.

After the game, the Super Eagles goalkeeper disclosed that the team will take full responsibility for he loss, describing it as painful.

Nwabali wrote on Instagram:

"Painful! We all did our best for the badge though our best wasn’t enough.

"I was once a fan and understand how it feels giving you a disappointing night, we take full responsibility."

Stanley Nwabali saved two spot kicks during the Nigeria vs DR Congo penalty shootout. Photo: Visionhaus.

What's next for Super Eagles

The Nigerian national team will now turn attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which runs from December 21 to January 18, Sky Sports reports.

They have been drawn in Group C, where they will trade tackles with Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda in the preliminary stage.

Recall that the three-time African champions finished the last edition of the continental showpiece as runners-up, losing to hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

Why Osimhen was substituted vs DR Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian fans were stunned following Victor Osimhen's unexpected withdrawal from the African final of the World Cup playoff against DR Congo.

The Galatasaray striker did not return from the tunnel at the start of the second half as he was replaced by Akor Adams.

