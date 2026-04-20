Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade are currently trending online following their recent actions

The mother of one took ot her social media page to post about her colleague

This came amid rumours of long-standing feud between the two stars, triggering reactions

Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade had the internet buzzing with their recent online move.

Legit.ng recalls that reports earlier went viral, accusing the stars of being at odds with each other.

Tiwa Savage ignites buzz with unexpected words for Yemi Alade. Credit: @tiwasavage, @yemialade

Source: Instagram

However, a recent statement from the mum of one has squashed the rumours.

Tiwa savage made a video of herself showing off Yemi Alade’s new makeup collections while expressing pride in them.

Tiwa prayed for blessings on her new venture and declared her success. “So proud of @yemialade wearing one of @yembeauty_official_ liquid lipsticks. May God bless this amazing venture. It’s about to be a sold-out season, mama”.

Legit.ng recalls that both queens have dominated charts, headlined shows across the world, and pushed Afrobeats beyond borders.

But despite their reign, a joint hit between them has remained only a fantasy, until now, when the songstress finally explained why.

In a chat with Chude Jideonwo, Yemi Alade opened up about the unspoken tension surrounding her and Tiwa Savage’s long-anticipated collaboration. According to her, it’s not personal.

She stated:

“I’ve had collaborations with Waje, Seyi Shay, and other African female singers within and outside Nigeria. But Tiwa Savage is a fan favorite, and a collaboration with her can make fans start comparing and creating problems where there is none. I’d rather stay clear — I don’t want problems in my life.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade warmed the hearts of their fans after a video of the two of them at an event surfaced online.

The two superstars had reportedly not been on speaking terms since 2018 after a public disagreement over a collaboration and an edited video.

They had also unfollowed each other that year; however, it seems that is now in the past.

Alade met Savage at the event, where they were both facilitators. In the video, Alade was heard showering accolades on Savage, saying that when the Somebody's Son crooner stood up to pursue her dreams as a singer, she also paved the way for many other female artists in the country.

In another clip from the event, Yemi Alade was visibly happy to see Tiwa Savage. She approached her, calling her beautiful, and the two shared a warm hug.

Tiwa savage ignites buzz with unexpected move toward Yemi Alade. Photos: @tiwasavage/@yemialade/IG.

Source: Instagram

Netizens gush over Tiwa and Yemi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chef_honeybee said:

"Mama jam😍😍😍😍."

toxyken_official said:

"Love it on you mama🔥🙌❤️."

glofanino1_declutter said:

"Surest Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥 Happy mother's day 🙏🔥🙌❤️."

shelenhomeessentials said:

"Women supporting women well done Tiwa mi 😍😍😍😍😍."

re__re_morris said:

"Na the Collaboration btw …. @tiwasavage ft @yemialade this year na ay i dey wait for 😩🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️."

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her and that they communicate freely over the phone. The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, adding that they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng