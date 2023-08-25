Popular Nollywood actor, Lege Miamii, is trending online over his interesting request from the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu

In a video trending online, Lege told Seyi to sponsor his education but he should buy him a house first

The viral clip raised a series of comments online as netizens reacted to Lege Miamii’s request from Seyi Tinubu

Popular Nigerian actor, Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii, is now in the news over his request from the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

In a video posted on the movie star’s Instagram page, he was seen telling Seyi Tinubu to sponsor his education.

It all started with the actor calling out a certain person who had taunted him for his poor spoken English. Lege finally decided that he wants to go back to school and that Seyi will sponsor it but not without the president’s son buying a house for him first.

According to the movie star, Seyi should buy him a house in his hood because there are some houses for sale there. He also added that if the president’s son finally sponsors his education and he’s still not able to speak English well, then he should collect the house back from him.

He said:

“Seyi I want to be educated, before I said I was done with my education but now I want to be educated. But before I go to school, it’s you that will sponsor my education Seyi, buy a house for me in my area because of my children, Mercy and co, there’s nothing for them to eat, so that my mind can be at ease, buy a house for me in my area, there are some houses there for sale. Seyi if you buy a house for me and send me to school, if I still don’t know how to speak English after, collect your house back from me, that’s all.”

Lege Miamii’s video caused a buzz online after it made the rounds. Some of them laughed at the actor’s requests from the president’s son. Read some of their comments below:

lucas_junior_001:

“What about your parents? Are they dead?!!”

buna_xvii:

“Person wey no send your papa .”

lapapigroup:

“Make seyi buy house for you -sey seyi don buy house for his girlfriend ? This guy na fool.”

ade__moore025:

“You wan kill seyi with your bukata nii lege?.”

ayinde_366:

“So this is the reason why @legemiamii campaigned for APC .”

kingivr_:

“Na seyi born you ni WEREY.”

hiebywhumey:

“Lege whalai you’re lonely at the top .”

alade_101:

“Billing format wey get release clause waserey lege.”

Source: Legit.ng