Nigeria lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday night, November 16.

The result means the Super Eagles will miss their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

Nigeria took the lead in the 3rd minute after Frank Onyeka’s deflected effort found the back of the net. The three-time AFCON champions created several early chances but failed to convert them.

Brentford defender Frank Onyeka's opening goal for Nigeria against DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final wasn't enough to progress.

They were eventually punished in the 32nd minute when Meschack Elia equalised for the Leopards after Alex Iwobi lost possession in midfield, per Al Jazeera.

Nigeria had no answer for DR Congo’s backline, which consistently shut down their attacks, and the first half ended 1-1. Things went from bad to worse when Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen suffered an injury and was replaced by Sevilla striker Akor Adams.

Osimhen’s absence tilted the momentum in DR Congo’s favour, as they controlled the second half and posed more threats, though the score remained 1-1 at full-time.

In the 110th minute, Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki bundled the ball into the net, but the goal was ruled out after VAR confirmed a foul in the build-up.

DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba nearly broke Nigerian hearts in the 120th minute, but his powerful header was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

In the shootout, Semi Ajayi missed his spot-kick, and Mbemba converted the decisive penalty to give DR Congo a 4-3 win, sending them through to the intercontinental playoff scheduled for March next year, per NY Times.

Nigerians unhappy with Super Eagles

A section of Super Eagles fans has called out several players following Nigeria’s defeat to DR Congo.

Super Eagles will not feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-3 to DR Congo in the Africa's playoff final.

Social media commentator Japheth Omojuwa, popularly known as @Omojuwa on X, said some players do not deserve to be recalled by coach Eric Chelle.

He also urged the NFF to pay the outstanding allowances owed to certain Super Eagles players and to stop inviting them for future international tournaments. He wrote:

"I don’t want to call specific names but at this point we must know that some players should never play for Nigeria again. They have proven, over and again, that they just can’t cut it at this level. Pay them whatever they are owed and wish them the best for the future."

@Dotun88 said:

"Ndidi and Chukwueze suppose retire.

"Nwobi don wear the jersey for 10yrs, time to retire.

"In short, dissolve this team make we go start a fresh including Osimhen."

@Lexycabana wrote:

"Two worse players. Iwobi who caused the goal and Akeredolu. People like Nwabali, Zaidu, Simon, Chukwueze, Ndidi, Ajayi, Should not be anywhere near that team. Because NFF will take money to bring their own players, this is the result. The other team wanted it more. Simple!!"

@Sadeeq_jeeboh added:

"Ndidi, Ajayi, Zaidu, Onyeka, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman, Ekong, Simon and Tolu they don’t deserved to be playing for Nigeria."

