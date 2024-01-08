Lege Miami has posted the video where he was having dinner with the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo

The actor was sitting at the dining table with Obasanjo while waiting to be served his food

The excited matchmaker stated in the caption of his post how happy he was to see the former head of state

Nollywood actor and match maker, Kehinde Adams, better known as Lege Miami has shared the video of the time he went to pay the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo a visit at his home in Ogun state.

Lege Miamii dines with Olusegun Obasanjo. Photo credit @legemiamii/Instagram

In the video, Lege Miami was sitting at the dining table when the elder statesman was having dinner.

The clip also captured the food that Obasanjo was eating. He had a plate of beans and some other people at the table were taking rice.

Lege Miami is eager to eat

In the video, the actor who recently announced the latest feat of Tayo Shotayo was eager to eat as he waited patiently to be served.

The controversial man was seen eyeing what the former head of state was eating before they eventually served him.

After they were done eating, he shook Obasanjo and they had a short discussion before he left the place.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video posted by Lege Miamii

Reactions have trialed the video made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@foluke Daramola:

"Hey brother, sky is ur beginning in Jesus name."

giwa_022's profile picture

"Wereh dey try act like normal person."

@queen_abisola3:

"Emi ore Seyi Tinubu mo lo je dinner pelu ex president ilu wa,new album loading."

@iam_damad:

"Like make we go YouTube watch your dinner with ex president for YouTube?"

@jmkshair:

"Ex president ILU WA ….. Next music loading."song."

@iambimbothomas:

"Legeeee has gone far."

@peju_balogun85:

"Olobuku go sing another song , omo ex president Ilu wa."

@_lara_mi:

"The way lege was waiting for his food to come , baba don dey salivate."

@bola_shug:

"New song loading, ore ex president ilu wa."

@bunmi2201:

"Lege go soon turn to Nigerian president like play like play, anything can happen in Nigeria."

discussion before he took his leave.

Source: Legit.ng