Stanley Nwabali has expressed utter displeasure after matchmaker Lege Miami referenced his late father while blasting the Super Eagles

Lege took to his Instagram page to lambast the Super Eagles following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The socialite praised three players on the team, but used derogatory words against Nwabali and Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has warned popular matchmaker and social media content creator Kehinde Adams, also known as Lege Miami.

The socialite had taken to social media to play Super Eagles players following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lege singled out Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey for praise before blasting other players, especially Alex Iwobi.

Stanley Nwabali has warned Lege Miami over his derogatory remarks following the Super Eagles' World Cup failure.

He decried the team's performance in the final of the African playoff, where the DR Congo came from behind to draw level before winning via penalty shootout.

Although Nwabali saved two spot-kicks, it was not enough as Bassey, Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi all failed to convert from the spot, per Foot Africa.

Following the loss to the Leopards, the Super Eagles will now miss two consecutive World Cups, leaving Lege fuming, using derogatory words against Nwabali.

Lege blasts Nwabali, Iwobi

Speaking in a viral video on Instagram in Pidgin English, Lege charged that the goalkeeper, who recently attended the funeral of his late father.

Lege Miami said:

"Fine, you (Nwabali) know how to save penalties. You be weyrey is too much for pitch, you go dey live fake life. You just get money e never reach two years, you dey do like big man. Me sef I fet money pass you with your footballing career.

"You know then, they carry band set go play paranran, dem carry am go your papa house. You go soon do wetin go make you meet your papa one day."

Nwabali warns Lege

In his reaction, an angry Nwabali warned the content creator to avoid mentioning his late dad on social media.

The Chippa United goalkeeper wrote on his Instagram story:

"Lege Miami, remove my late dad's name from your mouth if you are doing your content. If you don't learn to respect people's dad, you should respect the dead.

"I'm not your regular type of footballer I go beat you mercilessly. You're free to insult me, but remove my late dad's name from your mouth."

Hours later, Lege shared Nwabali's message and urged him to apologise to Nigerians. He added:

"@nwabali32 you come to my dm to insult my personality due to I corrected your mistakes anyway, all I want to say is for you to make an apology video for Nigerians."

Nwabali wrote under the post:

"Call my late dad’s name again first. Make I catch you first."

Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties against DR Congo in the final of the African playoff.

Libyan FA aims dig at Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that in the aftermath of the defeat, the Libyan FA posted a congratulatory message to DR Congo on X, celebrating their progression to the final playoff round.

While the message appeared harmless on the surface, many Nigerian fans and observers interpreted it as a deliberate jab, an indirect reminder of recent tensions between the two countries.

