Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay Idibia has addressed the confusion surrounding her recent activity on Instagram after liking a post by Laila Charani, the Moroccan wife of politician Ned Nwoko.

Laila Charani’s post accused Regina Daniels of resisting her husband’s attempt to help her overcome drug and alcohol habits.

Laila also alleged that she was once introduced to drugs six years ago and that it was Nwoko who helped her recover.

Many fans and social media users were shocked when Annie appeared to endorse Laila’s claims by liking the post.

This immediately sparked speculation about where Annie’s loyalties lie in the ongoing co-wife drama.

Annie quickly took to Instagram to clarify her position, insisting that the like was unintentional.

She wrote:

“In the process of reading the rubbish that was alleged about my baby, Regina, I liked the post mistakenly. Over here, we don’t play with loyalty, and my baby knows I have her back, front, and side. Make una rest abeg."

This is not the first time Annie has publicly supported Regina Daniels.

In October, she posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to the actress, describing her as a young queen with a heart of gold.

“Selfless, loving, carefree, and brilliant,” Annie wrote at the time, emphasising her admiration for Regina’s character and accomplishments.

Read Annie Idibia's reaction here:

Regina Daniels reacts to Laila Charani's claims

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has reacted to Laila Charani's allegations against her.

Regina, in a response via her Instastory, addressed Laila's claim about her sleeping with young girls.

Regina stated that "sleeping with the same gender isn't something that I consider shameful" as she asked Laila how certain she was about her allegation.

She wrote

"First off! Openly saying you can't leave kids around me is the most useless and hurtful thing Ned ordered his retarded wife to say. I'm such a mother to so many children that it's quite tiring. Also, saying I sleep with every single girl? Truthfully, sleeping with the same gender isn't something that I consider shameful, but how is the other woman so certain? Lol. Is she so certain because I slept with her too?"

The mother of two also dragged Laila's son into the drama as she made mention of atrocities he had been caught doing.

Sowore accuses Ned Nwoko of underage marriage

Meanwhile, in another report by Legit.ng, human rights activist Omoyele Sowore made a fresh accusation against Ned Nwoko, regarding his marriage to Regina Daniels

Sowore claimed the politician engaged in unethical conduct before marrying his now estranged wife.

Ned Nwoko had earlier debunked allegations that he married Regina as a minor, insisting he never coerced her into the union.

